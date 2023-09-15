AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT 10GB & 12GB Graphics Cards Leaked

It looks like AMD plans to expand the RDNA 3 graphics card lineup in the coming months. Recently, AMD unveiled the Radeon RX 7700 XT and RX 7800 XT graphics cards at Gamescom 2023. Recently leaked benchmarks also revealed its performance against Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 & RTX 4060 Ti cards. Now, as per recent leaks, AMD is aiming to release another graphics card, known as the Radeon RX 7600 XT, very soon. Let’s check out the details revealed in this new leak!

Radeon RX 7600 XT Graphics Card Leaked

RX 7600 XT is an upcoming, unannounced graphics card from AMD. In an EEC listing, this specific GPU model has been listed. Multiple variants have been spotted, and it could mean the 7600 XT is coming in two flavors — 10GB & 12GB variants.

So yes, the AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT 10GB and 12GB cards are being planned for release. Depending on what AMD finally decides, you could see either VRAM capacities being finalized, or both. The EEC listing below was spotted by X (formerly Twitter) user haruzake5719, who has reported on crucial hardware leaks in the past too.

RX 7600 XT Leaked

The base model RX 7600 is already available and uses 8GB GDDR6 memory, which definitely feels lackluster in 2023, albeit fine for most games at 1080p. The new 7600 XT variant is expected to feature higher VRAM, and essentially rival the RTX 4060 Ti 8GB graphics card, which we reviewed here. By the way, the Radeon RX 6750 GRE was also spotted in this EEC listing.

With the Radeon RX 7600 XT, AMD will finally close the massive price gap between the RX 7600 ($269) and the RX 7700 XT ($450). The RX 7600 XT could cost around $300-$400, given the GPU’s positioning in the AMD RX 7000 Series graphics card lineup.

When will this new mid-range graphics card come out though? We cannot say for sure, as AMD has not said anything official in relation to this graphics card. I personally speculate that it could come out by the end of 2023, or in Q1 2024. So, the Radeon RX 7600 XT will become a successor of the previously released AMD RX 6600 XT graphics card.

Upcoming 7600 XT graphics card will become a successor of the 6600 XT

When the 7600 XT does come out, it will become the most affordable graphics card to feature over 8GB VRAM capacity. Potential graphics card buyers can’t be too patient when it comes to upgrading their GPU, so many could already be looking to purchase an RTX 4060 Ti.

What are your thoughts on the upcoming Radeon 7600 XT graphics card? Do you prefer Nvidia or AMD graphics for your PC? Let us know in the comments below.