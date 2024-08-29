All Black Ops 6 Mastery Camos and How to Unlock Them

Mastery camos have been a long-running tradition in the Call Of Duty franchise. From Gold to Diamond to Dark Matter, they are only for the most dedicated players who are not afraid of the grind while offering an incentive to max out all the weapons in the game. The upcoming Black Ops 6 will include a total of 12 mastery camos and today, we will go take you through each one and discuss the requirements to unlock them.

Black Ops 6 will have four mastery camos for each game mode: Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone. Yes! even Warzone is getting its own mastery camos this time, so the players of this mode also have something to look out for. So with that, let’s talk about them all.

All Mastery Camos in Black Ops 6

Here’s a look at all the mastery camos Treyarch has in store for us for Call of Duty Black Ops 6.

Multiplayer

1. Gold Camo

To unlock the Bo6 Gold Camo, unlock all Military and Unique Camo challengers for the Weapon. Then complete the Gold Camo challenge.

2. Diamond Camo

To get the Diamond Camo, unlock the Gold Camo for all weapons in a weapon class. After that, complete the Diamond Camo challenge.

3. Dark Spine

Unlock the Diaomand Camo for every weapon class and complete the Dark Spine challenge to get this Camo.

4. Dark Matter

Lastly, earn Dark Spine Camo for all weapons in the game and complete the Dark Matter Camo Challenge to get this Bo6 Camo.

Zombies

1. Mystic God Camo

To unlock Mystic Gold Camo, unlock all Military and Unique Camo challengers for the Weapon. Then complete the Mystic Gold Camo challenge.

2. Opal Camo

Like Diamond, unlock the Mystic Gold Camo for all weapons in a weapon class. After that, complete the Opal Camo challenge.

3. Afterlife

Unlock the Opal Camo for every weapon class and complete the Afterlife Camo challenge to earn this Camo.

4. Nebula

Earn Afterlife Camo for all weapons in the game and complete the Nebula Camo Challenge.

Warzone

1. Gold Tiger Camo

To unlock Gold Tiger, unlock all Military and Unique camo challengers for the Weapon. Then complete the Gold Tiger challenge to unlock the camo.

2. King’s Ransom

For King’s Ransom Camo, unlock the Gold Tiger Camo for all weapons in a weapon class. Next, complete the King’s Ransom camo challenge.

3. Catalyst Camo

Unlock the King’s Ransom camo for every weapon class in the game. Then complete the Catalyst camo challenge to get it.

4. Abyss

Earn Catalyst Camo for all weapons in the game and complete the Abyss Camo Challenge.

The Military challenges will require a certain number of headshots from the weapon, and then you move on to Unique challenges. They will have different criteria, depending on the weapon’s play style.

For example: “Shoot down 15 scorestreaks” if you are using a launcher or “15 one-shot kills” for a sniper. Once you are done with these, you’ll have to do the mastery camo challenge to unlock it.

These new camos look pretty cool especially the Dark Spine and the Afterlife Camo which I know every COD Zombie fan would love to get their hands on as soon as possible. I can’t wait to grind for them when the game launches.

But what about you? Let us know which one you like the most and whether are you excited about these new additions in the comments section.