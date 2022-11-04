AMD Launches RDNA 3-Based Radeon RX 7900 XTX and 7900 XT Desktop GPUs

AMD has officially unveiled the Radeon RX 7000 Series of performance desktop graphic cards worldwide. This announcement follows NVIDIA’s launch of its new RTX 4000 series desktop GPUs. Aimed at providing extreme performance combined with power efficiency, the new RX 7900 XT and RX 7900 XTX GPUs feature improvements, including the AMD RDNA 3 architecture. Check out all the details below.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT, RX 7900 XTX: Details

The new RX7000 series is built on the new and improved AMD RDNA 3 architecture to deliver up to 54% more performance per watt compared to the previous iteration. The RDNA 3 also comes with an advanced chiplet design poised to provide more performance with better power efficiency.

The chiplet design combines 5nm and 6nm process nodes that have been tuned for various jobs. This includes a combination of a new 5nm with up to 96 compute units that act as the core of the GPU combined with half a dozen new 6nm Memory Cache Die. The design allows the GPUs to provide 15% higher frequencies at up to 54% better power efficiency. The new chiplets also use the second-gen AMD Infinity Cache technology to deliver up to 5.3TB/s of bandwidth.

The new Radeon RX series GPUs come with considerable performance leaps compared to the last generation, delivering up to 1.7X higher native 4K performance in select titles (Radeon RX 7900 XTX). This is also helped by the expanded memory and wider memory bus that sees the new GPUs come with up to 24GB GDDR6 memory combined with a 384-bit memory bus.

Connection and refresh rates get an upgrade too as the 7000 series comes with Samsung’s DisplayPort 2.1 support. The new DP 2.1 makes the AMD GPUs the only high-end cards to support it. This lets the GPUs support high refresh that go as high as 900Hz (1440p), 480Hz (4K), and 165Hz (8K). AMD has also paid attention to AI and Ray-Tracing with the new Radeon 7000 series GPUs. The GPUs deliver 2.7x more AI performance compared to RDNA 2. RT upgrades also provide up to 1.8x better Ray-Tracing performance.

Other upgrades also include improvements to AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution, a new version of FSR 3 with better performance, a new New AMD RDNA 3, and better recording, and streaming. AMD is also bringing its advantage framework to desktops that combine new GPUs with AMD’s suite of software.

This has been updated to include AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 2.2, New AMD RDNA 3 Media Engine, and more. You can check out more details over here.

Pricing and Availability

The AMD RX 7900 XTX is priced at $999 while the RX 7900XT will cost $899. The graphics cards should be available starting December 13, 2022, from AMD.com and from prominent board partners including ASUS, Gigabyte, MSI, Sapphire, and ASRock.

The new Radeon RX 7000 series is a welcome upgrade from the last iteration. There’s no doubt the Radeon RX will compete against the likes of NVIDIA RTX 4090 and 4080. But will they be able to match their impressive performance? What do you think? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.