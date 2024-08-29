iOS 18.1 Beta 3 Brings AI-Powered ‘Clean Up’ Tool in Photos App

Apple released the third developer betas for iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS 15.1 Sequoia. The update brings one of the much-awaited Apple Intelligence features to the Photos app. The AI-powered ‘Clean Up’ tool can identify and remove distracting objects from a photo while keeping the subject intact.

The Clean Up tool appears as a new option (eraser-style icon in the bottom toolbar) when you edit an image in the Photos app. Apple says Clean Up uses advanced detection and multiple machine learning models to identify distractions, locate the edges of unwanted objects, and seamlessly replace them.

The Clean Up tool can intelligently detect unwanted objects in an image and remove them without affecting the overall picture. You can also tap, brush, or circle, over an unwanted object to remove it. This feature uses AI to generate a complementing background when you remove an object from a picture. Apple said that the Clean Up tool identifies even shadows or reflections of an object and takes care of it while filling in the background.

Screenshot

You can also zoom in on an image and use your finger as a brush to remove smaller blemishes and fix other minute details of the image. The tool is intelligent enough that it won’t remove part of a person or the main subject even if you’ve selected it. It’s worth knowing that the Apple Intelligence Clean Up tool works on all images in the ‌Photos‌ app, including older images and pictures captured by another phone or a DSLR camera.

Apple’s Clean-Up tool is similar to Google’s Magic Eraser feature that’s available for free to all Google Photos users.

The AI-powered Clean Up tool is available in the third beta of iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS 15.1 Sequoia, which is now available for developers. If you’ve got an Apple Intelligence-supported device, You can get your hands on this tool once Apple rolls out the stable, public version of its OSes. If you wish to try this feature right now, here’s how to install iOS 18 developer beta and macOS Sequoia developer beta.

Besides the Clean Up tool, the new iOS 18.1 developer beta brings Apple Intelligence-powered notification summaries for additional apps beyond Mail and Messages.