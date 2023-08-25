AMD Launches Radeon RX 7700 XT & RX 7800 XT: Price, Release Date, Specs & Performance

As rumored recently, the Radeon RX 7700 XT and RX 7800 XT graphics cards have finally been announced at Gamescom 2023. AMD was yet to expand its Radeon RX 7000 GPU Series to the mid-range and high-end markets, but now they have successfully launched two new RDNA 3 graphics cards available at the sub-$500 price point. Let’s see what they have in store for gamers!

The Radeon RX 7700 XT has officially launched at $449 (or 489 euros). The higher-end Radeon 7800 XT variant has launched at $499 (or 549 euros). Both of these cards will be available to purchase from September 6, 2023, which is when Starfield is launching!

AMD has today launched something for the mainstream market. They had already unveiled the RX 7900 XTX & XT GPUs, but they were enthusiast-grade cards that only extremely high-end PC users were looking forward to. Thankfully, the new RX 7700 XT and RX 7800 XT have been released, and they will close the gap in the mid-range price bracket.

RX 7700 XT & RX 7800 XT: Specs & Performance

So, you must be eager to know what specifications do AMD’s latest GPUs bring to the table. They have been launching to compete directly with Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB (our review of the 8GB variant here) and also the RTX 4070. Here are the full specifications of AMD’s new Radeon RX 7700 XT & RX 7800 XT GPUs: Specification Radeon RX 7700 XT Radeon RX 7800 XT Transistor Count 28.1 Billion 28.1 Billion VRAM 12GB GDDR6 16GB GDDR6 Memory Interface & Effective Bandwidth 192-bit, Up To 1995 GB/s 256-bit, Up To 2708 GB/s Compute Units 54 60 Boost Frequency 2544 MHz 2430 MHz Game Frequency 2171 MHz 2124 MHz Ray Accelerators 54 60 AI Accelerators 108 120 ROPs 96 96 Stream Processors 3456 3840 Texture Units 216 240 TGP (Total Graphics Power) 245W 263W Recommended Power Supply 700W 700W

As mentioned previously, the new AMD RX 7700 XT and 7800 XT graphics cards are priced well at $449 & $500, respectively. So yes, they are positioned to undercut the RTX 4060 Ti 16GB & RTX 4070 12GB’s pricing, which is $499 & $599, respectively. Both the RDNA 3 GPUs can run with a 700W power supply, and they require 2.5 slots worth of space in the PCIe expansion slot area of your gaming PC’s case.

But do these new GPUs perform? Their VRAM is impressive, being more than enough for maxed out settings at 1080p across basically every game. Both these cards pack enough VRAM, which can’t be said about the Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti base model, which shows all sorts of performance issues when approaching the VRAM limit in certain demanding titles.

Jumping to the performance comparison, AMD showed us that their new RDNA 2 GPUs are quite competitive and offer good performance when put against the competition. Both the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT & RX 7700 XT graphics cards are great for 1440p gaming at maxed-out settings!

The Radeon RX 7800 XT gets up to 23% faster performance than the RTX 4070 in the best case scenario (Cyberpunk 2077 & Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2). It does fall behind in some games compared to the RTX 4070, such as Doom Eternal (Ray Tracing On) where the RTX 4070 is 18% faster than the RX 7800 XT.

Talking about the RX 7700 XT, it is up to 31% faster than the RTX 4060 Ti in Modern Warfare 2. Bit, it falls behind in Doom Eternal again, with the RTX 4060 Ti 16GB being 9% faster compared to the RX 7700 XT. Still, it definitely seems to offer competitive performance. Once these cards go in the wild, we can benchmark them to see which one does better in synthetic benchmarks such as 3DMark!

RTX 4060 Ti 16GB vs RX 7700 XT 12GB (Image Courtesy: AMD)

RTX 4070 12GB vs RX 7800 XT 16GB(Image Courtesy: AMD)

So, what are your thoughts on AMD’s Radeon RX 7700 XT & RX 7800 XT graphics? Did the announcement tempt you to purchase these graphics cards for your gaming PC? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.