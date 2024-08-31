iPhone Volume Buttons No Longer Work with Spotify Connect, and Apple Is to Blame

The popular music streaming service Spotify says iPhone users can no longer control the volume on the connected devices using the physical buttons, and Apple is to blame for this. The Cupertino tech giant has discontinued the technology that enables that functionality. It has changed the way third-party companies can access the iPhone hardware, specifically the volume buttons. Spotify has consistently blamed Apple for failing to comply with the EU laws over the App Store. Now, Apple is responsible for another inconvenience.

The iPhone’s physical volume buttons will continue to work the same as before when you’re using the iOS Spotify app. However, the change affects the Spotify Connect feature which allows you to use your iPhone to control Spotify playback on connected devices like smart TVs, game consoles, speakers, and more. Your iPhone physical volume buttons no longer work for your connected devices.

As a result, iPhone users will now have to use the in-app slider to turn the volume up/down, which Spotify is calling a “workaround”. When a user presses the volume rocker, Spotify will display a notification saying “Want to change the volume?”. The iPhone user has to tap on the notification and use the volume slider within the app. If the app is already opened, Spotify will automatically display the slider when you press the volume button. The streaming company claims that the new solution may have a few extra steps, but it will deliver “persistent, high-quality” volume control. This change will go into effect on September 3, but some users are already seeing it, according to Spotify.

Image Courtesy: Spotify

Spotify blames this change on Apple. The streaming giant claims Apple doesn’t give access to the same technology that allows Apple Music to play on third-party devices. As a result, the iPhone’s physical volume button has “become unstable” for connected devices, and it even causes issues like volume spikes during playback and other bugs. Also, DMA has always required Apple to provide third parties with the same hardware and software features that it has for its own services. While Apple has been forced to slightly open up its platforms to third-party services, the result isn’t as expected.

“We’ve made requests to Apple to introduce a similar solution to what they offer users on HomePod and Apple TV for app developers who control non-Apple media devices,” Spotify said in the update. “Apple has told us that they require apps to integrate into HomePod in order to access the technology that controls volume on iPhones.“

It’s worth knowing that Apple offers an API for third-party music services to stream directly to HomePods. However, Spotify has never adopted the necessary API. As a result, users can only play Spotify using AirPlay. Fortunately, iOS 17 makes it easy to start an AirPlay session on HomePod using Siri.

Spotify and Apple have been in arguments for a few months now over what Spotify can and cannot include in the iOS app. Since Apple’s change could be a violation of the EU’s DMA, we’ll have to see if Apple makes some changes or faces another lawsuit.