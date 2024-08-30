Honkai Star Rail 2.5 Is Giving Away Free 1,000 Stellar Jades, More Rewards

Honkai Star Rail 2.5 special broadcast just concluded and we got the first look at the three new characters coming in version 2.5 — Feixiao, Lingsha, and Moze. Other than the character previews, the Livestream also revealed a new Event wrap with three 5-star re-run characters at the same time. But that’s not all as the Livestream concluded by revealing a special gift from Feixiao to all the players in the game.

Honkai Star Rail 2.5 Wardance Ceremony Rewards

Image Courtesy: Honkai Star Rail YouTube

Honkai Star Rail 2.5 will reward all players with 1000 Stellar Jades, 10 Trailblaze Fuel, and 150 Tears of Dreams. The event is named Gift of Comet, and the description says that the reward is on behalf of the Xianzhou Alliance as a small gift on the occasion of the Wardance Ceremony.

You can redeem free 1000 Stellar Jades from the event popup.

With the HSR 2.5 version being stacked with multiple 5-star characters, it is likely a way for the developers to encourage players to go all out on the characters they want. Other than the free 1000 Stellar Jades, the Gift of Odyssey also makes a return, rewarding 10 Star Rail Premium passes which is equivalent to another 1600 Stellar Jades. Additionally, don’t forget to get the 300 Stellar Jades from the 2.5 Livestream codes, which will expire in a day.

Honkai Star Rail has never shied away from giving out rewards, so it is no surprise that they showed their generosity again when Genshin Impact finally decided to give a free 5-star character in their version 5.0. Version 2.5 is setting up to quite an update, with Feixiao’s build looking absolutely stacked with hard-hitting abilities, and Lingsha’s kit makes her the best offensive sustain in the game.

The Wardance Ceremony will also bring back many old friends, including Luka, Argenti, Boothill, and Topaz, making the version much more exciting to look forward to. Tell us what you think of the coming HSR 2.5 update and which character you are excited to pull.