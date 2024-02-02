AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D AM4 CPU out for Sale; Faster than Core i5-13600KF for Gaming?

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has just released the Ryzen 7 5700X3D processor. This is one of the best CPUs to buy now if you are using an AMD AM4 motherboard such as B450, B550, X670 series, or others. Here is everything on the AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D, including its price, where to buy, gaming performance, and specifications.

Introduced back in 2022 with the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, AMD’s 3D V-Cache was a big hit amongst gamers. Processors with lower synthetic scores (such as multi-threaded or single-threaded scores) but with 3D V-Cache on board perform better in games due to the extra cache that supercharges gaming performance!

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D is built on Zen 3 architecture | Image Courtesy: AMD

In addition to the Ryzen 7 5700X3D, AMD has also launched the Ryzen 7 5700. They had previously mentioned these processors at CES 2024 when they also released Ryzen 8000G APUs.

Ryzen 7 5700X3D: What You Need & New AMD AM4 CPU Specs

As long as your motherboard includes support for the Ryzen 5000 series (BIOS update needed) you will be able install the CPU. You can check your AMD AM4 motherboard support with new generations here.

Speaking of specifications, AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D is a 105W TDP processor. The maximum boost clock goes up to 4.1GHz, and it has 8 cores with 16 threads. A cooling solution is not included. The full specifications of both newly launched AMD AM4 processors are below:

AMD Ryzen 5000 (AM4) Cores & Threads Base & Boost Clock Total Cache TDP Price Ryzen 7 5700X3D 8 cores, 16 threads 3.0 GHz / 4.10 GHz 100MB 105W $249 Ryzen 7 5700 8 cores, 16 threads 3.70 GHz / 4.60 GHz 20MB 65W $175 Ryzen 7 5700X3D and Ryzen 5700 specifications

X3D processors by AMD are perfect for gamers. This new CPU for the old AM4 platform makes upgrading for older AMD motherboard users an easy job. Apart from this, the Ryzen 7 5700 too is a good option if users want to upgrade to a newer generation CPU, but don’t have the budget for Ryzen 9 5950X.

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D Benchmarks: Prowess in Gaming

However, do note that for a new gaming PC, it may be preferable to build a DDR5-based build on AMD’s Ryzen 7000 if you want something modern. AM4 is based on DDR4, an older memory standard.

Despite all of that, here are some performance numbers (via: Bilibili.com) on this new CPU tested by a tech reviewer from China known as Wutongxue (translated) showing what 3D V-Cache pulls off!

Image Courtesy: Wutongxue via Bilibili.com

The AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D was taken through its paces against the Intel Core i5-13600KF. The Intel i5 is a faster CPU, no doubt about it. But in gaming, you can see the 3D V-Cache helps Team Red’s Ryzen 7 5700X3D to win several gaming benchmarks. Testing in Forza Horizon 5 revealed the FPS was similar, and in Cyberpunk 2077 the Intel processor was faster.

In other tested games, the Ryzen 7 5700X3D is definitely the better gaming CPU! We saw AMD pull ahead in Counter-Strike 2 with a 25% improvement in the performance. The same goes for Fearless Contract, where the AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D got 525 FPS, and Intel Core i5-13600KF got 396 FPS.

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D & Ryzen 7 5700: Price & Availability

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D is now available for $249. The other AM4 CPU, Ryzen 7 5700, is priced at $175. Hopefully, these processors show up worldwide and become a feasible upgrade for everyone. We will keep you updated if there is wider availability!

What are your thoughts on the newly launched Ryzen 7 5700X3D and Ryzen 7 5700 processors? Let us know in the comments below.