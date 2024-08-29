PS5 Pro Design Leak Showcases Console and Announcement Window

As the State of Play September event comes closer the anticipation of the PS5 Pro is at its peak. There have been plenty of PS5 Pro reports before along with some leaks from reliable sources. However, according to a reliable source billbil-kun, we now have the official name for the next PS5 model. Along with that, we also have the announcement window and a design reveal sketch of the PS5 Pro.

PS5 Pro Design and Announcement Window

According to the report, we now have the first design update regarding PS5 Pro. The design shows that the PS5 Pro is quite similar to the PS5 Slim. A similar white color to the previous PlayStation is the theme. It also mentions that 2 USB-C ports and the power button will be present in front of the console. Adidas x PS5… (no, just joking) 😅



The wait is over!



It took me some time to finish the drawing,



Here is the final design of PS5 Pro with many other details including:



📅 Announcement window

💿 All Digital?

🎮 Included Controller#PS5Pro https://t.co/Egkav2XiV9— billbil-kun (@billbil_kun) August 29, 2024

Moreover, the outer part of the facade will stay the same as the PS5 Slim. The most notable change is on the middle part where three black stripes are visible. Source billbil-kun also mentions that the faceplates might be interchangeable between the PS5 Slim and PS5 Pro. However, as obvious as it may sound, the PS5 Pro is more bulky than the PS5 Slim.

One thing that might be a dealbreaker is that there are no disc drives. Or at least for the version the sources might have got their hands on. The reports claim that the PS5 Pro comes as a digital-only version. They also mentioned that if there is a disc version for the console, it will be hard to fit with the design they witnessed. This is a very similar situation to the PS5 Slim and if they want to stay competitive in the market, digital-only might be a choice made by Sony.

Luckily, there will not be a controller change for the next PS5 console. So, if you are using a Dualsense controller, you are good to go. The reports also claim that the same controller will also come in the package of PS5 Pro. As per billbil-kun, Sony might make an announcement for PS5 Pro in the first half of September 2024. However, plans can change at Sony’s will.

With the recent leaks on the PS5 Pro price tag, the digital-only situation might feel a bit concerning. Giant Bomb’s Jeff Grubb recently teased that the price tag for the next PS5 can be $600 or even go up to $700. It is still expected that Sony might put it in a desirable limit, considering PS5’s overall sales.

So, what do you think of the PS5 Pro design? Are you excited about the announcement window for PS5 Pro? Tell us in the comments below.