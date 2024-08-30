Remedy and Annapurna Partner up for Control 2 and Other Franchises

Control 2 finally has a publisher. Well, it is Remedy itself. Remedy Entertainment declared their new partnership with Annapurna to co-finance Control 2. The partnership also reveals strategic cooperation between the two for the Control and Alan Wake franchise to arrive on TV and Films.

According to a press release by Remedy, the Alan Wake 2 makers will be joining hands with Annapurna to bring Control and the Alan Wake franchise to other digital media. Creative Director Sam Lake has mentioned this as a monumental partnership to keep their creative freedom while being with another partner who also loves telling stories. He further commented:

“I’m absolutely thrilled (yes!) by this opportunity to expand the story of Alan Wake and our whole Remedy Connected Universe to mediums beyond games, and to build all of this in close collaboration, games, film, TV, and other mediums as well, as one unified vision. I trust Annapurna are the perfect partner for us to make this dream come true.”

Earlier this year, Remedy bought the original Control IP from former partner 505 Games. This means that Remedy will now have full rights to the franchise. With Annapurna in the mix, Remedy believes they can keep their creative output and ongoing independence while having funding from the company. We are partnering with Annapurna to co-finance Control 2. We hope you're as excited about what this means for our creative output and ongoing independence as we are.



We are also happy to announce that Annapurna will work with us on expanding the Control and Alan Wake franchises… pic.twitter.com/5RqOtREhxw— Remedy Entertainment (@remedygames) August 29, 2024

Annapurna is already known for its indie games wing as well. In this wing, they fund independent games and help them publish great games with potential. A lot of games Annapurna helped publish are major award winners as well. However, Remedy will self-publish Control 2 as per the official announcement.

Control and Alan Wake games are already heavily influenced by many films and TV as Sam Lake mentioned previously. Seeing how these video game stories find their way into other digital media will be interesting. “The way we tell stories is changing,” said Megan Ellison, founder of Annapurna. She further says “Today people fall in love with characters and universes, not formats, and we’re excited to leverage Remedy’s beloved, immersive narratives in these new mediums.”

With this new Remedy partnership with Annapurna for the Control 2 co-fund along with TV and film, fans are about to eat good. Are you excited to see what Remedy and Annapurna have to offer? Tell us in the comments below.