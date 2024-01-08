AMD RX 7600 XT Arrives with 16GB VRAM & Attractive Price Tag

AMD has just unveiled a brand new RDNA 3-based graphics card which gamers will love. The RX 7600 XT just launched at CES 2024 during AMD’s Advancing AI event. It brings increased VRAM capacity as compared to RX 7600 (non-XT), which only had 8GB VRAM.

The newly launched RX 7600 XT features 16GB GDDR6 memory, and AMD is touting this as a “future-proof card” even for upcoming games.

While being called a 1080p card, AMD says it has plenty of power for gamers to “crank up their game settings” with “highly responsive gaming at up to 1440p“. Thanks to the increased 16GB VRAM, increasing settings in the latest games won’t be an issue.

AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT is mainly targeted as a suitable GPU upgrade for gamers who play at 1080p, also the most popular resolution used by gamers according to Steam’s Hardware Survey.

RX 7600 XT features 32 CUs, and 64 AI accelerators, and has a boost clock of up to 2.76GHz. The 16GB GDDR6 VRAM operates on a 128-bit memory bus width. The GPU has 32MB of Infinity Cache. AMD’s specifications say the all-new RX 7600 XT has a starting total board power (TBP) of 190W, so third-party graphics cards could run on higher power with even better performance. It also supports AV1 encoding for high-quality game streaming.

Image Courtesy: AMD

Newer graphics card launches have been somewhat disappointing over the past year. RX 7600 XT might still not be as performant as some wanted to expect from new-generation GPUs. Still, this is what we get for now until new cards with the latest architectures such as Nvidia Blackwell or AMD RDNA 4 come out. AMD says the RX 7600 XT graphics card is up to 1.9x faster as compared to Nvidia’s RTX 2060.

Several gaming benchmarks have also been provided for the RX 7600 XT, as shown below. This new GPU can mostly achieve 120+ FPS on the latest games at 1080p maxed-out settings. At 1440p, the RX 7600 XT still gets over 100FPS in most games, but some games like Starfield were tested at High settings and the GPU got 92FPS at the QHD resolution.

Image Courtesy: AMD

Overall, it’s pretty fast for today’s games, and hopefully, this serves users as a performant upgrade even for a few years down the line

“Discerning gamers around the world are looking for a simple goal of smooth lag-free gameplay at affordable prices to enjoy the most of their gaming experience. Today, the Radeon RX 7600 XT graphics card delivers on that goal,” – Jack Huynhm, Senior VP & GM at AMD

AMD today released a pretty good graphic card that plenty of people will buy. The value proposition, along with the high amount of VRAM will tempt many to get this GPU over others in the same price bracket. On top of this, AMD RX 7000 Series also supports Advanced Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF). This is AMD’s AI frame generation technology similar to FSR 3 but applied on the driver level.

Almost any game (DX11/DX12) supports AMD AFMF technology. If you have an RX 6000 series or RX 7000 series video card from AMD, you can enable it through the Radeon settings. To be blunt with you, AFMF does not always work as expected and can be quite buggy. This is because it’s just a driver-level implementation. FSR 3 is still better, being a game-level implementation. Still, AFMF can be quite impressive depending on the game you enable it in. You can use this new AMD GPU to instantly double your frames with AI frame generation technology.

AMD RX 7600 XT: Price & Availability

AMD has launched the new RX 7600 XT graphics card for desktops at $329. The new GPU will be available from January 24th, 2024 onwards. Many AIBs will launch their various flavors of RX 7600 XT, so you can expect the new GPU to flood the markets with various options from ASRock, Gigabyte, ASUS, Sapphire, Powercolor, XFX, and even Acer.

What are your thoughts on the AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT? Do you plan to upgrade to it as your new graphics card? Out of other GPU launches from Nvidia and AMD that have happened in the last two years, did you like this one better? Let us know in the comments below.