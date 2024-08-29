JioTV OS Announced with 4K Video Support, AI Voice Assistant

Jio has been expanding its circle over the years in different sectors. And while they have found success in other areas, digital entertainment is still a place where they seem left behind. But this could change now, as the telecom operator recently announced their new TV experience called the JioTV OS along with Jio TV+, and here is everything you need to know about it.

JioTV OS

First, we have the JioTV OS. It’s a fully homegrown operating system that will provide a faster, smoother, and more personalized experience to its users. It even supports the ability to play Ultra HD 4K videos, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos which will provide a cinema-like quality while watching any content on your TV.

Furthermore, it will bring all your favorite OTT apps, shows, and Live TV, all in one platform to offer a truly seamless experience. Plus, it comes integrated with Jio Voice Assistant powered by Advanced Generative AI technology. So you can give it commands to control the set-top box, play, or find movies for you to provide a completely hands-free convenience.

Jio TV+

Alongside JioTV OS, the company also announced that its Jio TV+ will also receive improvements, bringing together Live TV, shows, and apps under a single roof. Users will be able to browse over 860 live TV channels from apps like Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar. The best part is switching between these channels will be faster than ever, ensuring you don’t miss out on your favorite content.

But the star of the show is its new recommendation engine, which suggests content based on your viewing habits and preferences. There is also a new Catch-up feature to let you go back seven days and watch shows you might have missed out on. Another new addition is the Play-Pause feature which pauses Live TV, which will come in handy during cricket matches.

Talking about cricket, it was also announced that users can bring up live cricket stats during the match, buy tickets, or switch between cameras from the comfort of their homes. It is also getting a Social feature to watch shows or movies with your friends at a watch party and talk about them in real-time, offering a truly interactive experience.

These new changes are surely going to make it more enjoyable to watch content with Jio services and could bring about a change of mind in how audience and users perceive the service. The OTT and digital entertainment market has been booming since the pandemic, so it makes sense for the telecom operator to make their name in that sector.

What are your thoughts about the new JioTV OS and improvements added to Jio TV+? Do you like the new changes and are excited about them? Let us know in the comments below.