7 Best CPUs for Gaming in 2024

Updated:
Picking an optimal desktop CPU for your gaming build can be a daunting task, given the amount of options on the market. This guide intends to simplify that task for anyone looking to build a new PC with maximized gaming performance. Alongside the GPU, a good CPU is also integral for high FPS in games. In this guide, we have included both Intel and AMD desktop CPUs at various price points, so you can build a budget or a top-tier fully-specced gaming PC.

Table of Contents

For AAA gaming at 1080p and 1440p resolutions, the overall load on the CPU is heavy enough for you to consider getting one of the best CPUs we’ve listed below. However, do make sure your GPU also packs enough punch for the games you will be playing on this build. That said, let’s dive in!

1. AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D – Best High-End AMD CPU for Gaming

amd ryzen 7 7800x3d best gaming cpu
  • Manufacturing Process: 5nm
  • Core (C) / Thread (T) Count: 8C / 16T
  • Base / Turbo Frequency: 4.20GHz / 5.10GHz
  • TDP: 120W
  • Integrated GPU: Yes
  • CPU Socket: AM5
  • CPU Cooler Included: No

Introduced in 2023, AMD’s Ryzen 7 7800X3D comes with the company’s exclusive 3D-stacking technology. Notably, this is the best gaming CPU because of the onboard 3D V-Cache. It is built on a 5nm manufacturing process and has a boost clock of up to 5.0 GHz. Ryzen 7 7800X3D has 8 cores and 16 threads and is compatible with AM5 socket motherboards.

Ryzen 7 7800X3D also comes with in-built Radeon graphics, but you need a good GPU for optimal gaming performance. The iGPU here is good for basic tasks, with two cores and a frequency of 2200 MHz. This CPU has 96MB of L3 Cache and has a rated TDP of 120W. To be honest, it’s also not very hard to cool so you don’t need a super beefy CPU cooler for this processor.

Buy from Amazon ($383.99)
Buy from BestBuy ($399.00)

2. Intel Core i9-14900K – Best High-End Intel CPU

intel core i9 14900k best gaming intel cpu supported on lga 1700 motherboard
  • Manufacturing Process: 10nm
  • Core (C) / Thread (T) Count: 24C / 32T
  • Base / Turbo Frequency: 3.20GHz / 6.0 GHz
  • Base / Turbo TDP: 125W / 253W
  • Integrated GPU: Yes
  • CPU Socket: LGA 1700
  • CPU Cooler Included: No

Intel’s Core i9-14900K is one of the fastest desktop CPUs you can buy today. In my detailed review, it proved to be quite the beast in all workloads and excels at gaming. While you can get similar FPS with lower-end Intel CPUs, the Core i9-14900K’s 6.0 GHz peak turbo clock facilitated via thermal velocity boost can still make a difference to achieve better FPS in games.

This processor has a core count of 24 cores and 32 threads. This CPU is made with a hybrid performance architecture, with 8 P-Cores and 16 E-Cores. It is power-hungry, so you need to pair it with an adequate cooling solution such as a 360mm AIO or high-end air cooler capable of handling 250-300W loads. By the way, the CPU is also compatible with both DDR4 & DDR5 RAM depending on your motherboard.

By the way, a more affordable alternative would be the Core i7-14700K, which delivers equally good gaming performance at a lower price tag.

Buy from Amazon ($540.00)
Buy from BestBuy ($619.99)

3. Intel Core i5-14600K – Best Mid-Range Intel CPU for Gaming

intel core i5 14600k best mid range gaming intel processor supported on lga 1700 motherboard
  • Manufacturing Process: 10nm
  • Core (C) / Thread (T) Count: 14C / 20T
  • Base / Turbo Frequency: 3.50 GHz / 5.30 GHz
  • Base / Turbo TDP: 125W / 181W
  • Integrated GPU: Yes
  • CPU Socket: LGA 1700
  • CPU Cooler Included: No

Intel’s Core i5-14600K is the latest mid-range 14th-gen processor that the company released. It has gone down in price since it launched and is the best pick for mid-range builds. This 14th-Gen i5 CPU delivers slightly better turbo clock speeds as compared to the previous-gen i5-13600K while costing pretty much the same. Of course, if you find a good deal on the 13th Gen i5-13600K, you can go for that as well because it performs similarly to the i5-14600K.

This CPU has 14 cores with 20 threads, with 6 P-cores and 8 E-cores. The turbo boost clock goes up to 5.30 GHz, with a boost power of 181W. You’ll need a somewhat beefy cooler for this particular processor too, capable of providing 150-200W worth of cooling prowess to keep the 14600K stable under loads. Like the i9-14900K, this CPU also supports both DDR4 and DDR5 RAM based on your motherboard choice.

Buy from Amazon ($306.99)
Buy from BestBuy ($309.99)

4. AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D – Best Mid-Range AMD AM4 CPU

amd ryzen 5 5700x3d gaming desktop processor for am4 motherboard
  • Manufacturing Process: 7nm
  • Core (C) / Thread (T) Count: 8C / 16T
  • Base / Turbo Frequency: 3.0 GHz / 4.10 GHz
  • TDP: 105W
  • Integrated GPU: Yes
  • CPU Socket: AM4
  • CPU Cooler Included: No

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D is a new gaming-centric CPU for the AM4 platform motherboards. It has 8 cores and 16 threads, with a boost clock of up to 4.10 GHz. It only supports DDR4 RAM because it’s based on the older platform. In 2024, many people still use older AM4 motherboards such as the B450, B550, X570, etc., and for those people, this is an awesome processor to upgrade to.

Just like the more expensive Ryzen 7 7800X3D listed at the top, the Ryzen 7 5700X3D also excels in gaming performance since it is built with 3D V-Cache. It has 96MB of L3 cache which is super useful in many latest games of today. You can have a look at its performance here, compared to a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor.

By the way, there is no stock cooler included in the box, and there is also no on-board integrated GPU. So, you will need a dedicated GPU installed for the system to work.

Buy from Amazon ($244.00)
Buy from BestBuy ($249.00)
5. Intel Core i5-12400F – Best Budget Intel CPU

intel core i5 processor
  • Manufacturing Process: 10nm
  • Core (C) / Thread (T) Count: 6C / 12T
  • Base / Turbo Frequency: 2.50 GHz / 4.40 GHz
  • Base / Turbo TDP: 65W / 117W
  • Integrated GPU: No
  • CPU Socket: LGA 1700
  • CPU Cooler Included: Yes

Getting into the budget territory, the first recommendation I have is the Intel Core i5-12400F. This is a 12th-generation Alder Lake CPU, so the manufacturing process is not as mature as some of the latest generations. Still, it is plenty fast for today’s games and can definitely handle everything you throw it as long as your accompanying GPU and RAM are also a good fit.

This 12th Gen Core i5 has 6 cores with 12 threads. There are 6 P-cores and no E-cores here. The newer generation i5 does come with E-cores. Despite this, the i5-12400F is a respectable processor in 2024. The boost clock goes up to 4.40 GHz, and the TDP goes up to 117W making it pretty easy to cool as compared to some of the more power-hungry options in this list. By the way, Intel bundles a decent stock cooler in the box alongside the CPU.

Moreover, keep in mind that this is an F variant Intel CPU, so it does not have integrated graphics. The non-F i5-12400 is more expensive, but if you desperately need integrated graphics you can go for that CPU as well.

Buy from Amazon ($132.99)

6. AMD Ryzen 5 7600 – Best Budget AMD AM5 CPU for Gaming

AMD ryzen 5 7600 desktop processor for AM5 socket motherboards
  • Manufacturing Process: 5nm
  • Core (C) / Thread (T) Count: 6C / 12T
  • Base / Turbo Frequency: 3.80 GHz / 5.10 GHz
  • TDP: 65W
  • Integrated GPU: Yes
  • CPU Socket: AM5
  • CPU Cooler Included: Yes

AMD Ryzen 5 7600 is a perfect budget gaming CPU for new-generation AM5 motherboard owners. You will have to use it with DDR5 RAM since AM5 motherboards don’t support DDR4, unlike Intel’s LGA 1700 motherboard platform which supports both. Sure, you can upgrade to newer AM5 CPUs down the line as AMD has confirmed this specific socket would be supported for a long time.

The CPU has 6 cores with 12 threads and boosts up to 5.10 GHz. It boasts a TDP of 65W, so it’s not a power-demanding processor either, making it perfect for budget builds.

You can also go for the more expensive Ryzen 5 7600X, which is slightly faster. But still, I consider the Ryzen 5 7600 to be better for budget-oriented gaming PC builds because it does include a stock cooler which will help you save some costs.

Buy from Amazon ($199.00)
Buy from BestBuy ($229.00)

7. AMD Ryzen 5 5600 – Best Budget AMD AM4 CPU

ryzen 5 5600 budget gaming processor for AM4 socket
  • Manufacturing Process: 7nm
  • Core (C) / Thread (T) Count: 6C / 12T
  • Base / Turbo Frequency: 3.50 GHz / 4.40 GHz
  • TDP: 65W
  • Integrated GPU: No
  • CPU Socket: AM4
  • CPU Cooler Included: No

AMD Ryzen 5 5600 is a good processor for AM4 motherboard owners, which is still quite common in 2024. Sitting at around $150, this Ryzen GPU will offer you satisfactory gaming performance for most modern games. The core count on the Ryzen 5 5600 is 6 cores with 12 threads.

It boosts up to 4.40 GHz and has a 65W TDP, which is easy to keep cool. Moreover, the Ryzen 5 5600X, which is faster, is also available at a similar price. But the Ryzen 5 5600X does not include a CPU cooler like the 5600 does, which will add to your cost. Also, you don’t have an integrated GPU on this processor.

Buy from Amazon ($144.99)
Buy from BestBuy ($149.00)

Picking the right gaming CPU for your PC build can be hard, but I hope the above list helped you in making the right choice. By the way, you can learn how to install a CPU here with our step-by-step instructions.

