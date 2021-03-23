Citing the massive boom of the smart wearables business around the world, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau announced to launch a smartwatch earlier last year. The company later confirmed the launch with an official teaser. We have since seen many leaks, rumors, and patent filings about the OnePlus Watch pop up on the internet. Today, alongside the OnePlus 9 series, the company has finally released the OnePlus Watch in India.

So, here are the key specifications and features of the OnePlus Watch.

OnePlus Watch: Specs and Features

Now, the OnePlus Watch comes with a 46mm circular dial and looks much like the Galaxy Watch Active 2 at first sight. The wearable has two buttons on its right edge, one of these is a power button (with the OnePlus branding) and the other is a multi-function button. It has a stainless steel body with a glossy CD pattern on the display bezel.

Display and Workout Modes

OnePlus Watch sports a circular 1.39-inch AMOLED panel with a 454 x 454-pixel resolution and a pixel density of 326ppi. The watch comes with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

The wearable offers over 110 exercise modes, including dedicated modes designed for swimming, cycling, running, yoga, dancing, and more. It also comes with automatic exercise detection that enables the watch to start a workout automatically even if the user forgets to start it manually.

Moreover, it has a myriad of health-related features, including a heart rate and SpO2 sensor for heart rate measurement and blood oxygen saturation monitoring. OnePlus Watch can connect with the OnePlus Health app and track the users’ sleep and stress levels.

Smart Features

In addition, the watch will also connect with any Android device and let users control music, take incoming calls, and view notifications. In addition, it will also work as a remote control for supported OnePlus TVs. It will allow users to turn on/ off the OnePlus TV, control TV functions, and more right from their wrist.

Internals

Coming to the internals, the OnePlus smartwatch includes 4GB internal storage and enables you to store up to 500 songs onboard. There’s also built-in GPS to track your workouts even when you’re carrying your phone on you.

OnePlus Watch also has a 402mAh battery that offers you up to 14-days of battery life. It also comes with Warp Charge support, enabling the device to run for a week on a 20-minute charge. That is pretty impressive.

Custom OS

Now, we already know that the OnePlus Watch does not run on Google’s Wear OS platform. Instead, the smartwatch runs on a custom OS. That is much like what Samsung did with their Galaxy Watch series, which runs on the company’s proprietory Tizen OS platform.

OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition

The OnePlus Watch comes in two colorways – Moonlight Silver and Midnight Black. In addition, the company has also launched a OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition. The Chinese giant claims that it is the first manufacturer to ever “apply Cobalt alloy material” in the smartwatch industry. The limited edition variant, unlike the other two models, includes a sapphire glass dial and a vegan leather strap.

OnePlus Watch: Price and Availability

Coming to the price, the OnePlus Watch will retail for Rs. 16,999 in India. It makes this smartwatch an expensive offering as compared to its rivals in the market. It will compete against the likes of Mi Watch Revolve, Realme Watch S Pro, and the Oppo Watch.

The price of the OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition will be revealed at a later date. Stay tuned for availability details.