After numerous leaks and official teasers, OnePlus has launched its flagship 9 series, including the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro in India. Notably, these are the first devices from OnePlus made in partnership with Hasselblad for camera calibration. There is also a third OnePlus 9 smartphone, the OnePlus 9R, that’s targeted towards gamers in India. Here are the complete specifications and pricing of the OnePlus 9 series.

OnePlus 9: Specifications

Display & Design

OnePlus 9 features a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 2400 x 1080-pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device has a 20:9 aspect ratio and a peak brightness of up to 1,100 nits with HDR10+ certification.

The device has a flat display at the front while following a curved design at the back. The Winter Mist color variant flaunts a gradient refraction effect and the Arctic Sky color option has a standard blue matte finish. Astral Black, on the other hand, offers a matte black film underneath the glossy glass.

Chipset and Internals

Under the hood, Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 888 5G chipset runs the show. There’s dual-mode 5G connectivity and the device supports n41 and n78 NSA/SA 5G bands out of the box. You get 8/12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128/256GB of UFS3.1 storage aboard the device. For connectivity, you’ll have Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC support. Also, the device runs Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 globally and ColorOS 11 in China.

Camera

As you might probably be aware, OnePlus has partnered with Swedish camera maker Hasselblad for the camera system of the 9 series. OnePlus says that Hasselblad has helped create a natural color calibration system for color-accurate shots. In addition, there’s a Hasselblad Pro mode in the camera interface.

The OnePlus 9 has a triple camera system consisting of a primary 48MP f/1.8 Sony IMX689 sensor, a 50MP f/2.2 IMX766 ultra-wide sensor with a freeform lens, and a 2MP monochrome camera. Both OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro also offer tilt-shift mode for a miniature effect. For selfies, the device equips a 16MP f/2.4 IMX471 front punch-hole camera at the left corner. The handset is capable of recording 8K videos at 30 fps.

Gaming

Gaming-related features include Pro Gaming mode (previously called Fnatic mode) that blocks apps and call notifications when you’re playing games. OnePlus states that the stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support should deliver an immersive gaming experience. The company has also updated the device’s haptic motor and cooling system with a larger vapor chamber and layers of graphite and copper.

Battery & Warp Charge 65T

The OnePlus 9 draws juice from a 4500 mAh dual-cell battery pack. It supports Warp Charge 65T for 65W wired fast charging. According to OnePlus, the device can go from 1 to 100 percent in 29 minutes.

While North American and European variants of the OnePlus 9 offer 15W Qi wireless charging, it is worth pointing out that the Indian retail units of the OnePlus 9 do not support wireless charging. And yes, you get the 65W power adapter in the box. You can use the bundled charger to charge non-OnePlus devices at 45W using USB PD or PPS.

OnePlus 9 Pro: Specifications

Display & Design

OnePlus 9 Pro flaunts a slightly larger 6.7-inch Quad-HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 3216 x 1440 pixel resolution, 10-bit color depth, and 20.1:9 aspect ratio with 1,300 nits peak brightness. The device has an LTPO panel that supports a smart 120Hz refresh rate. Thanks to LTPO, the device can dynamically switch the refresh rate as per the current use-case. The display is capable of going as low as 1Hz while viewing static images to 24Hz during media consumption and 120Hz while scrolling through the interface.

Morning Mist color variant of the 9 Pro is a mix of silver and black shades. Meanwhile, the Pine Green variant uses a double-layer matte finish and my favorite Stellar Black color variant features frosted matte glass with a sandstone finish reminiscent of the classic OnePlus One. It also comes with an official IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Chipset and Internals

Much like the regular OnePlus 9, the OnePlus 9 Pro packs the Snapdragon 888 5G chipset. The handset supports n41 and n78 NSA/SA 5G bands out of the box. There are 8/12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128/256GB UFS 3.1 storage variants to choose from. The connectivity options and software are the same as the non-Pro variant.

Camera

OnePlus has used a quad rear camera setup on the 9 Pro. It consists of a primary 48MP f/1.8 IMX789 sensor, a 50MP f/2.2 IMX766 ultra-wide sensor with a freeform lens, an 8MP f/2.4 telephoto camera with 3.3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom, and a 2MP mono camera.

OnePlus claims that the ultra-wide camera is capable of recording time-lapse videos even when you’re walking. You also get 8K video recording at 30fps, 1080p and 4K time-lapse at 30fps, and super slow-motion videos — 720p at 480fps and 1080p at 240fps. The front camera is a 16MP f/2.4 IMX471 sensor placed in a punch-hole cutout at the top left corner.

Gaming

Thanks to Hyper Touch, OnePlus says that OnePlus 9 Pro’s display syncs at 360Hz in select gaming titles namely PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty Mobile, League of Legends, and Brawl Stars for improved reaction times. You also get the new Pro Gaming Mode for an uninterrupted gameplay experience.

Battery

The 4,500 mAh dual-cell battery present in the 9 Pro can be completely charged in 29 minutes, thanks to Warp Charge 65T. In addition, the device supports 50W wireless charging, which OnePlus calls Warp Charge 50 Wireless. The company claims that you can completely charge the device wirelessly in 43 minutes. It is an upgrade over Warp Charge 30 Wireless present aboard the OnePlus 8 Pro.

Price and Availability

OnePlus 9 will be available in Winter Mist, Arctic Sky, and Astral Black color variants. The 8GB+128GB base model of the OnePlus 9 costs Rs. 49,999. The 12GB+256GB model, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 54,999.

OnePlus 9 Pro comes in three color variants namely Morning Mist, Pine Green, and Stellar Black. It starts at Rs. 64,999 for the base 8GB+128GB model and goes up to Rs. 69,999 for the 12GB+256GB model.

The OnePlus 9 series is exclusive to Amazon India. Stay tuned for availability details.