Realme is expanding its wearables portfolio with the launch of two new smartwatches in India today. The Realme Band and Realme Watch have been joined by the Realme Watch S series. The Realme Watch S and Watch S Pro feature circular displays, heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring, an IP rating, and long battery life.

Realme Watch S Pro

Realme Watch S Pro is the more premium offering of the two. It features a stainless steel case, which houses a circular 1.39-inch AMOLED touch display. It has a 454 x 454-pixel resolution, peak brightness up to 450 nits, and 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

The watch also brings 100+ watch faces and always-on display support. But, Realme says that both of these features will be added via an OTA update at a later date. Plus, you can see that you have two buttons on the right and the option to choose between silicone and vegan leather straps.

Talking about the health and fitness features, the Realme Watch S Pro supports up to 15 sport modes. This includes Outdoor Run, Indoor Run, Outdoor Walk, Indoor Walk, Outdoor Cycling, Spinning, Hiking, Swimming (latest addition and records SWOLF/ Kcal/ Length/ Type), Basketball, Yoga, Rowing, Elliptical, Cricket, Strength Training, and Free workout.

The watch packs dual-satellite GPS support to help users record workouts more accurately. You also don’t need to carry around your phone while running or jogging, thanks to this addition. The 24/7 heart rate tracking, sleep, and blood oxygen (SpO2) monitoring round up the health suite. You will also receive sedentary and hydration alerts, along with meditation features onboard.

Realme Watch S Pro comes equipped with a 420mAh battery that provides up to 14-days of battery life with heart rate monitoring enabled. The magnetic charging case available in the box can juice up the watch up to 100% in just two hours.

The Realme Watch S Pro weighs just 63.5 grams and should be comfortable to wear for long hours. It is up to 5ATM/ 50 meters water-resistant, supports Bluetooth 5.0, and a myriad of software features.

Realme Watch S

The Realme Watch S was first launched in Pakistan back in November. The standard Watch S boasts the same feature set as the Pro variant. They only differ on the display and battery front. The standard variant also does not support dual-satellite GPS.

It includes a 1.3-inch IPS LCD touchscreen as opposed to an AMOLED display on the Pro variant. The display boasts 360 x 360-pixel resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and up to 600 nits of peak brightness. There’s a smaller 390mAh battery onboard here but the company promises an extra day of battery life – up to 15 days on a single charge. The Pro variant offers 14-days of battery life. The rest of the software, health, and fitness remain exactly the same. You can read about them in detail right here.

Price and Availability

Realme Watch S Pro has been priced at Rs. 9,999 and will rival the Mi Watch Revolve in India, which is available at the same price point. It will go on sale starting from 29th December, exclusively on Realme’s online store and Flipkart.

Realme Watch S has been priced at Rs. 4,999 in India. It will go on sale starting from 28th December, exclusively on Realme’s online store and Flipkart. You can buy other colorful silicone straps for Rs. 499 (starting 5th January) and began leather straps for Rs. 999 (coming soon) for both watches.

There’s also a Realme Watch S Master Edition, designed in partnership with Grafflex, and it will retail at Rs. 5,999 in India. The Realme Buds Air Pro with ANC support has also gotten a Master Edition upgrade. It now comes in a New Wave Silver color variant that’s priced at Rs. 4,999 in India.