Xiaomi is one of the biggest wearable makers, thanks to the popularity of the Mi Band across the globe. It’s an affordable and feature-rich fitness tracker but the company has finally decided to take the next step. Xiaomi has launched its first-ever smartwatch, the Mi Watch Revolve, in India today. It is a rebranded version of the Mi Watch Color that was first unveiled in China in January earlier this year.

Mi Watch Revolve: Specs & Features

Starting off with the design, Mi Watch Revolve features a stainless steel frame with a huge 46mm dial. It features a 1.39-inch AMOLED touch display with a 454 x 454 resolution and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Xiaomi also offers you over 112 watch faces at the moment but plans to grow the library to over 1000 watch faces in the coming months.

The smartwatch will be available in two color variants – Midnight Black and Chrome Silver. You can then choose from among a myriad of strap options, including leather, Astral Olive, Cosmic Dust Maroon, Neptune Blue, and Space Black.

Apart from the design, how does the Mi Watch Revolve set itself apart from Mi band 5? One of the key highlights of this smartwatch will have to be the FIRSTBEAT motion algorithm. It measures heart rate variability (time between consecutive heart beats), energy levels, sleep quality, and stress to analyze your overall health.

Also, you can get a VO2 Max reading, which is a measure of your cardiovascular health, using this smartwatch. It will tell you the energy consumed, training effect (i.e. what is the effect of a certain workout on the body), and recovery time all on your wrist. What’s more, it can track 10 sport modes. This includes outdoor running, outdoor cycling, trail running, trekking, treadmill, indoor cycling, walking, freestyle workout, swimming and pool swimming.

The Mi Watch Revolve also comes with built-in GPS and GLONASS, making it possible to track your workout paths without having to carry your phone. It boasts all of the same software features, and a bit more, as the Mi Smart Band. The smartwatch is also water-resistant up to 5ATM/ 50 meters. It comes equipped with a 420mAh battery, which is claimed to last up to 14-days on average use.

Price and Availability

Mi Watch Revolve has been priced at Rs. 10,999 in India but will be available to buy at an introductory price of Rs. 9,999 from 1st October 2020, exclusively on Mi.com, Amazon India, and Mi Home offline stores.