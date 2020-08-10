Oppo recently stepped foot into the wearables segment in India with the launch of the Oppo Watch. It is the Chinese giant’s first smartwatch. And though it has an uncanny resemblance to the Apple Watch, you have a boatload of features including a premium design, built-in GPS, heart rate sensor, fast-charging, and much more.

For those unaware, Oppo Watch comes in two variants with different dial sizes. While one has a 41mm dial, the other boasts a 46mm dial up-front. The differences don’t end there though, so we have compiled a quick comparison guide for the two Oppo Watch variants. Here’s how the Oppo Watch 41mm and 46mm variants compare:

Oppo Watch 41mm vs 46mm: Comparison

Design & Display

Oppo has not cut any corners in the design department, with aluminum alloy used to construct the body of the smartwatch. It also has a matte finish to add to the premium appeal of both the variants. They both also have a home button and a multi-functional secondary button on the right edge. The heart rate sensor and charging pogo pins are located at the bottom, which is made of ceramic on the 46mm variant.

The most obvious difference between the 41mm and 46mm variant will, however, have to be the displays up-front. One look at the displays is enough to differentiate between the two. The smaller 41mm variant boasts a flat 1.6-inch (320 x 360) AMOLED display whereas the 46mm variant packs a bigger dual-curved 1.91-inch (402 x 476) AMOLED display.

The 41mm Oppo Watch will not only be smaller in size but also have big black bezels all around the display. You will, however, see curved edges on the right and left of the 46mm variant. The rubber straps – look very similar to that of the Apple Watch – are the same across the board.

Internals

Oppo Watch is powered by a dual-chip endurance system. It includes the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 and Ambiq Micro Apollo3 co-processor aboard both 41mm and 46mm variants. The chipsets are coupled with 1GB RAM and 8GB built-in storage. The similarities don’t end there. The Oppo Watch is also powered by Wear OS, offering you access to Google apps, Play Store, and the Google Assistant (thanks to the mic and speaker hardware) support in tow.

Note: We have the 46mm Oppo Watch with us at the Beebom office and it includes the mic and speaker combo but we’re still unsure about the 41mm variant. We’ve reached out to Oppo to confirm the same and will update the article accordingly.

Both the 41mm and 46mm variants are water-resistant as well – just not to the same degree. You also get built-in GPS to track your activity without the need for carrying around your mobile phone. The data will, however, only be synced when you connect to a WiFi network though. The global variant of the Oppo Watch does not bring along eSIM support and that’s a little disappointing.

Sensors & Activity Tracking

All of the sensors, including the accelerometer, gyroscope, and the optical heart rate sensor, are baked at the bottom of the Oppo Watch. This enables continuous 24/7 heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, and sedentary reminders. The company also offers guided breathing exercises to help you destress during work breaks.

Oppo Watch not only offers you quick 5-minute workouts that you can squeeze in at any time. It can also track activities such as outdoor walk, outdoor cycling, swimming, fat burn runs, and a lot more. All of your data can be tracked via the Google Fit app that’s baked into the smartwatch.

Oppo has also designed an ‘X-shaped’ watch face, where the four bars fill up based on your activity, calorie burn, step counter, and exercise minutes. It’s a cool and minimal watch face.

Battery

While most of the features are similar across the two variants, the smaller 41mm Oppo Watch sports a smaller 300mAh battery in comparison to the 430mAh battery aboard the 46mm Oppo Watch. So, how does the battery backup look like?

The smartwatch operates in two modes – smart mode and power saver mode. You will see the 41mm variant deliver up to 24 hours of battery life in smart mode while the power saver mode will offer up to 14 days of standby time.

The 46mm variant, on the other hand, offers up to 36 hours of battery life when all the features are up and running in smart mode. You can extend this up to 21 days only by switching to the power saver mode, limiting some major functionalities.

The charging capability of the two Oppo Watch variants remains the same. You have Watch VOOC flash charging support onboard, which is capable of charging up 100% of the battery in 75 minutes. The 41mm variant charges up to 30% and 46mm charges up to 46% in 15 minutes though, claims Oppo. You get a charging base in the box

Oppo Watch 41mm vs 46mm: Specs Sheet

To sum up everything that we have discussed above, here’s how the two Oppo Watch variants compare on paper:

Oppo Watch (41mm) Oppo Watch (46mm) Dimensions 41.45 × 36.37 × 11.4mm 46 × 39 × 11.35mm Weight 30.1 grams 39.3 grams Display 1.6-inch Rigid AMOLED

320 x 360 1.91-inch flexible AMOLED

402 x 476 Processor Snapdragon Wear 3100

Ambiq Micro Apollo3 Snapdragon Wear 3100

Ambiq Micro Apollo3 RAM 1GB 1GB Storage 8GB 8GB Operating System Wear OS Wear OS Water Resistance Yes, 3 ATM Yes, 5 ATM Connectivity Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi 2.4GHz, built-in GPS, NFC Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi 2.4GHz, built-in GPS, NFC Sensors accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer, ambient light, optical heart rate sensor accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer, ambient light, optical heart rate sensor Battery 300mAh 430mAh Colors Black

Pink Gold

Silver Mist Black

Glossy Gold

Which Variant Would You Buy?

Before I make a case for what variant suits what type of user, you should know that the 41mm Oppo Watch is priced at Rs. 14,999 while the 46mm Oppo Watch is priced at Rs. 19,990 in India.

Now, if you are in the market for a feature-rich Android smartwatch and don’t plan on spending an extra Rs. 5,000 merely on the looks, then the 41mm variant is the perfect pick for you. The flat display is still AMOLED, you get Wear OS, fast VOOC charging, and all of the hullabaloo that the 46mm variant is equipped with.

The 46mm variant offers a bigger curved display (looks do matter to some), a bigger battery, and a slightly improved water resistance for Rs. 19,990. Also, it looks similar to Apple Watch Series 5 and should turn heads in public. So, what would be your pick? Do let us know in the comments below.