OnePlus launched its first-ever smartwatch earlier in March. The OnePlus Watch was not received too well because of the lack of features. One of them being the Always-on Display, which the Chinese giant promised will arrive in a future update. Well, that day is finally here.

A new update for the OnePlus Watch is rolling out. It brings along the much-awaited always-on display, a remote camera shutter button, and more. The update carries the version number B.48, as per a recent community forum post. But some users report having received the B.49 update for the smartwatch.

With this update, the biggest addition to the OnePlus Watch comes in the form of the always-on display (AOD). You’ll now see a toggle to turn on this feature in the watch’s settings. While OnePlus now offers an always-on display feature to users, it warns that the use of AOD will greatly increase power consumption. The company, in the forum post, says that the OnePlus Watch battery life will be reduced to almost half (7 days) as compared to the advertised 14-day battery life.

Now, you can also use your OnePlus Watch as a remote camera control to capture group selfies with ease. The company has optimized the system UI and other known issues, as well as improved system stability. Have you received the update? Do you like the always-on display? Let us know in the comments below.