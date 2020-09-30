Samsung launched the Galaxy Watch 3 last month, and then said that it will bring some of the new features from the Galaxy Watch 3 down to the Galaxy Watch Active 2 as well. Turns out, those features are coming now, with the new Tizen 5.5 update being rolled out to the Galaxy Watch Active 2 in India.

If you use a Galaxy Watch Active 2, this update will bring the following improvements to your smartwatch. For one, fall detection is on the Watch Active 2 as well now, which means the watch can detect if the user takes a hard fall and doesn’t get up. It can then automatically call emergency services with your location as well. This is a feature that’s been in the Apple Watch for a while and has reportedly saved a lot of lives.

Moreover, the update brings Advanced Running Analysis, and VO2max to check the amount of oxygen you utilise during workouts. It also brings along Bitmoji, AR Emoji, and scrolling screenshots to the Galaxy Watch Active 2 in India.

Normally, you should receive a notification informing you of the update being available for your smartwatch. However, if you have not received such a notification and are unwilling to wait, you can launch the Galaxy Wearable app on your smartphone and head over to Watch software update to check for the new update and install it. Updates usually roll out in phases, so if you haven’t received it yet, you will get it within a couple of days so just sit tight.