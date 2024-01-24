Early Google Pixel 9 Pro Render Leak Reveals Redesigned Camera Bar

If you’ve been keeping up with Pixel news for the last few years, you may know how bad Google is at keeping information about their future devices a secret. The Pixel 8 series leaks came out just a few months after the Pixel 7 series, and the same trend continues with the Pixel 9 series.

With “just” 8-10 months left for the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro’s launch, we now have official renders of the upcoming device and a few other details we can deduce from them. Here’s everything you need to know about the newly leaked Pixel 9 Pro. Image Courtesy: OnLeaks and MySmartPrice

The new leaks come courtesy of OnLeaks and MySmartPrice and the first thing we instantly notice is Google doing away with the curved back edges in favor of sharp-looking edges. It also feels like the bezels are ever so slightly reduced and appear slimmer in contrast to the Pixel 8 Pro.

The camera bar at the back has also been redesigned, and unlike previous Pixels, does not extend to the edges of the back panel. It now looks similar to the Pixel Fold, with the only difference being the significantly more curvy module that almost acts like a bezel for the camera setup. The module also houses the flash and what looks like a temperature sensor, which Google will probably retain. Image courtesy: OnLeaks and MySmartPrice

The power and volume buttons remain on the right side, but the SIM card slot has been moved to the bottom to the right side of the USB-C port. The top also hosts a microphone and a mmWave antenna mark, which we can see from the above leaked Pixel 9 Pro renders.

A Smaller Pixel 9 Pro?

The leak also suggests that the Pixel 9 Pro will have a 6.5-inch screen compared to the 8 Pro’s 6.7-inch panel. However, this should likely be an error as the 9 Pro has almost similar dimensions as the 8 Pro. The changes at the front aren’t huge enough to be able to accommodate a smaller screen and rather look similar to the 8 Pro. The 9 Pro is 0.3mm slimmer than the 8 Pro. Credits: OnLeaks and MySmartPrice

However, previous leaks suggested a third Pixel model in the Pixel 9 series, which would be positioned in between the standard and the Pro Pixels. So maybe the 6.5-inch display size isn’t an error and suggests the mid-Pixel will be of that size while the one we’re currently looking at is the “XL” variant of sorts? Only time will tell.

The phone resembles the iPhone and the Nothing Phone (2) (if not for the more curved aesthetics) to some extent. We’re not sure if making the edges flat was the right move because people will be divided on the same. The bubbly look of the Pixel 8 Pro goes well with Android’s aesthetics and curvy UI elements, but the 9 Pro’s design feels like a departure.

What are your thoughts about the design of the Pixel 9 Pro from the leaks? Do you prefer curvy or sharp design aesthetics? Let us know in the comments section below.