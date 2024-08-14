Here’s How Much Google Pixel 9 Series Costs in India

Pixel 9 series has finally gone official and this time, Google has released four devices at once. This includes the base Pixel 9, the Pixel 9 Pro, the new Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Google’s second foldable, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. And all these models will be available in India, unlike in the past. So let’s quickly break down how much they will cost in India.

Google Pixel 9 Series: Key Specs

The new Pixel lineup has a new all-flat design language and is powered by the Tensor G4 CPU that brings better performance than the last version, though not by much. However, what’s new here is the modem, which allows for satellite connectivity for all models.

The Pixel 9 will come with a smaller 6.3-inch Full HD+ display, 120Hz refresh rate, and a dual camera setup at the back. The Pixel 9 Pro will share the same 6.3-inch display with 1.5k resolution, while the 9 Pro XL gets an enormous 6.8-inch QHD+ panel.

The 9 Pro Fold also sees changes in display and design, with a taller cover display and an 8-inch inner display with thinner bezels. All the Pro series devices have a triple camera setup at the back. To learn about detailed specs, you can take a look at our separate guide.

Google Pixel 9 Series: India Pricing

All four Pixel devices will be available in separate RAM and storage configurations; so the prices will vary accordingly. Here is the Indian pricing for each model in the Pixel 9 series.

Google Pixel 9: Rs 79,999 (256GB)

Google Pixel 9 Pro: Rs 1,09,999

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Rs 1,24,999

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Rs 1,72,999

All these phones will be officially available for purchase on Flipkart, and offline via Croma and Reliance Digital. If you’re planning to buy any of the newest models, you can check out this list of Pixel 9 series colors to decide which one you want to go for.