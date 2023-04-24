Here’s the First Look At the Google Pixel Fold In Action

The much-anticipated Google Pixel Fold had been leaked multiple times earlier. We have been receiving tidbits about Google’s first foldable for quite some time now. This time around, we got an entire hands-on live video of the Pixel Fold in action. Also, we have a look at the foldable phone’s entire specs sheet with us. Check out the details below.

This Is Probably the Pixel Fold!

Google is expected to launch its first foldable at Google I/O 2023 scheduled for May 10. Ahead of this, we now have our first-hands on video of the Pixel Fold, thanks to leakster Kuba Wojciechowski. As it is visible in the video, the Pixel Fold has got some really thick top and bottom bezels, along with a form factor that resembles the Oppo Find N foldable smartphone. 😉😉😉 pic.twitter.com/zTpEo18K4y— Kuba Wojciechowski :3 (@Za_Raczke) April 22, 2023

In addition to this, another leaker, Jon Prosser, has listed out the possible specs of the Pixel Fold in his latest video. Going by the leak, we can expect Corning Gorilla Glass protection for both of them (possibly Gorilla Glass Victus). The phone could have a metal frame and come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Pixel Fold is expected to pack a 7.6-inch OLED 120Hz inner display with a 6:5 aspect ratio. The outer OLED screen is expected to span 5.8 inches and come with a Full HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 17.4:9 aspect ratio. The inner display is expected to house an 8MP selfie camera while the outer display could feature a 9.5MP front camera.

At the back, the Pixel Fold is rumored to boast a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP primary shooter, a 10.8MP 121.2-degree ultrawide lens, and a 10.8MP telephoto camera. The rear camera array is expected to support 4K video recording, 5x optical zoom, 20x Super Res zoom, and more.

In terms of performance, the Pixel Fold is expected to be powered by the Google Tensor G2 chip, along with the Titan M2 chip. We can expect the Pixel Fold to house 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM complemented by 215GB/512GB of UFS 3.0 Storage. It could run Android 13. While there is no official mention of the battery capacity, Prosser does mention over 24 hours of battery life for the Pixel Fold. Other details include support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, USB Type-C charging and audio, NFC, and stereo speakers.

As for the price, a recent report (and even Prosser) highlights that the Pixel Fold could start at $1,799 (~ Rs 1,47,000) and be available from June 27. Since these details are still rumors, it would be best for us to wait until the I/0 2023 event to get a better idea.

Featured Image Courtesy: Jon Prosser