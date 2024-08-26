Real-world Pixel 9a Photos Leak Online Sans Camera Bar

The Google Pixel “a” series offers all of the fancy hardware and software magic of the more costly flagship models at a lower cost. This is why they are the best-selling Pixel smartphones each year. However, it was recently rumored that Google was done with the “a” series and that we would not see any new device release as part of this lineup. However, a new leak gives us a first look at what could be the Pixel 9a.

The images come from a deleted post from a Pixel fan group on Facebook in Vietnam. The leaked images were reshared by ShrimpApplePro on X (formerly Twitter). Pixel 9a

Source: some random post on Facebook pic.twitter.com/y8jwaQM6Z8— ShrimpApplePro 🍤 ずっと真夜中でいいのに (@VNchocoTaco) August 26, 2024

From what we can see, the new Pixel 9a omits the camera bar of the Pixel 9 series, going completely flat on the back. There’s a glossy ring surrounding the dual back cameras with the flash placed next to it. It shares the same curved corners, flat sides, and a boxy design, like every Pixel 9 device in the lineup.

The other image shows the phone from the bottom, with a USB-C charging port and a SIM tray on the side. The bezels also look thicker than the base Pixel 9. They are probably the same as the Pixel 8a from last year. As my colleague Abubakar pointed out, it looks similar to Essential PH-1, which was released in 2017, from the back side.

According to ShrimpApplePro, the phone is likely to come out at the end of the year. It will launch in a silver colorway along with three other variants. Given we just got a Pixel 8a in May, it is highly unlikely. And just like any other leaks out there, you should take it with a grain of salt.

With that said, do you like the look of this phone? Would you be interested in it if it turned out to be the Pixel 9a? Share your thoughts in the comments.