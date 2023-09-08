Google Officially Teases Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro; Take a Look!

Over the past few weeks, the upcoming Google Pixel 8 lineup has become the worst-kept secret, and that’s nothing new. So much so, that a full 360-degree look at the Pixel 8 Pro briefly went live on the official Pixel Phone Simulator website. Now, with just under a month left for the Google Pixel 8 launch event, the company has decided to officially tease the upcoming devices along with other exciting products. Have a look at the details below!

Check out the Upcoming Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro!

To give us our first official glimpse at the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, Google took to X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube to post a short teaser video. And from the looks of it, the vanilla Pixel device will sport a rose-colored glossy glass back while Google intends to reserve the “premium” matte glass finish for the porcelain “8 Pro” variant.

In line with leaks, the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro will carry forward the design language of the Pixel 7 series while bringing minor updates here and there. For instance, if you look closely, the edges of both the Pixel 8 devices are now much more rounded compared to their predecessors. Also, notice how small the Pixel 8 is compared to the Pixel 8 Pro. Other than that, the Pixel 8 will come with a dual camera setup just like the Pixel 7, while the 8 Pro will feature a triple camera array with a rumored periscope lens and temperature sensor. Save the d8.



Meet #Pixel8 and Pixel 8 Pro at #MadeByGoogle on October 4th at 10am ET.



Sign up for updates and learn more at the Google Store: https://t.co/jtj0y28scu pic.twitter.com/jq01DFPnkc— Made by Google (@madebygoogle) September 7, 2023

Apart from this, we know that Google will treat both smartphones with its upcoming Tensor G3 chipset. The Pixel 8 is expected to arrive with a 6.17-inch display while the Pro variant will include a 6.7-inch display.

In a separate teaser video, Google also gave us a first look at the Pixel Watch 2 and possibly a new color variant of the Pixel Buds. Google’s second-gen smartwatch is rumored to support the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset along with a bigger 306mAh battery and an Ultra Wideband (UWB) chip. It will ship with Wear OS 4 out of the box. We don’t have any details about the next-gen Pixel Buds at the moment.

The official Google Pixel launch event is scheduled to take place in New York City on October 4, 2023. We will make sure to cover the event live and bring real-time updates your way. With that said, what is your opinion on the design of the Pixel 8 devices? Are you excited about the Pixel Watch 2 and the upcoming Pixel Buds? Do let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.