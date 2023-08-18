Microsoft Surface Event Scheduled for September 21st; Here’s What to Expect

Microsoft is gearing up to release new Surface hardware next month. They have sent out invites to the media fraternity, and they will be holding the event in New York City on September 21st, 2023. Here’s a rundown of what to expect in this upcoming Surface event!

Surface Hardware Expected to Launch at Microsoft’s September Event

The Surface lineup of laptops by Microsoft includes many products with different form factors. The Surface Pro is a 2-in-1, whereas the Surface Laptop Studio is one of the most unique PCs you can buy with its flexible design that allows you to prop up its screen against the trackpad for better viewability. There’s also the traditional Surface Laptop and its ‘Go’ variant, which are conventionally designed.

Microsoft is expected to update many of these products in the upcoming event. New features, improvements, and the latest internals are expected to make their way to these devices. Here are all the devices that we can expect to launch at the Surface event next month (some might not be updated):

Surface Laptop Studio 2

Surface Pro 10

Surface Laptop Go 3

Surface Go 4

Surface Laptop 6

New Intel CPUs & Nvidia RTX 40-Series GPUs in Surface Laptops

So, what kind of changes will we see in the new Surface lineup? The latest 13th-generation Intel processors for laptops have been out for quite a while, and these new laptop CPUs will be implemented across the new Surface lineup. The entry-level devices might offer a different processor (such as the 12th-Generation on the Surface Go) so they can keep them affordable.

Next, we also expect to see laptop variants of NVIDIA’s RTX 40 Series graphics cards in the high-end Surface devices, which pack tons of performance. The Surface Laptop Studio 2 could get an RTX 4060 option, which is excellent for content creation workloads that utilize the dedicated GPU. Even 1080p or 1440p gaming at High to Ultra settings will be very much possible on higher-end Surface devices.

To get estimations on the performance, you can check out our MSI Stealth Studio 14 review, which included the RTX 4060 graphics card as well. Nvidia’s latest Ada Lovelace architecture will make its way to new Surface products Close up of Intel’s 13th Gen Raptor Lake P-Series CPU

Microsoft is also expected to talk about the latest Windows 11 23H2 update during this event. This latest build will bring many features which we have covered previously. For example, there is Microsoft Copilot, which will bring the power of Artificial Intelligence right to your desktop. They are phasing out Cortana later this year, probably because Copilot will be much better.

A new ‘Windows Backup’ app was also spotted in a recent Insider build (23466). There will be support for ‘.rar‘ files natively, so third-party alternatives like WinRAR won’t be needed soon. The upcoming update will bring support for HDR Wallpapers, and the ability to uninstall more built-in apps.

With all things considered, looks like there will be plenty to see from Microsoft at this event. Are you excited about the upcoming Surface products? Will you be considering one as your next PC? Let us know in the comments below.