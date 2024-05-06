MSI Back to School Sale: Get Hefty Discounts on Budget and Gaming Laptops

If you are a student on a tight budget and are looking to get a versatile laptop to take care of all your needs, finding the best discounts is not easy. However, the good news is that you can take advantage of the ongoing MSI Back to School sale, which ends on June 30th. The sale brings exciting discounts on MSI’s gaming and work-centric laptops, giving you quite the catalog to choose from. MSI’s huge catalog can get pretty overwhelming, though, so we’ve handpicked the best deals from this sale for you. Take a look!

1. Cyborg 15 AI

Right now, under Rs. 1 lakh, the MSI Cyborg 15 AI is probably the most enticing offering in the brand’s catalog. It’s not just because of that AI in the moniker that brings AI acceleration and local inference to the table. It’s also due to the Intel Core Ultra 5 CPU powering the laptop, which brings the power of MSI Intelligent Technology to this laptop in the first place.

The base model is more than enough, for it is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 125H CPU. To go with the CPU, there’s also a 6GB Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 that promises to deliver a commendable gaming performance. So, it’s not just the integrated Intel Arc GPU that you get to make use of, but also a solid dedicated GPU, which is incredible. In addition, there’s also 16GB of DDR5 RAM alongside 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD.

The cherry on top is the 4-zone RGB keyboard which gives true gamer-y vibes. To take this to the next level, the bottom is translucent with MSI TRUE GAMING engraved on it. Impeccable design, to say the least. The 144Hz FHD panel makes it buttery smooth to operate, game on, and multitask like a pro. All these specs are packed in a 1.9 kg body, which is beyond commendable. Most importantly, you get the laptop at a sale price of Rs. 96,990, which is an 11.3% discount from its usual Rs. 1,11,990 price tag.

So, if you are a student who likes to get some gaming in, does content creation on the side, and has to wrap up all the assignments ahead of the deadline, consider yourself sorted with this. Top-of-the-line specs at an appreciable price point make this a super versatile laptop to get during the MSI Back to School sale.

Original Price: Starts from Rs. 1,11,990 | Sale Price: Starts from Rs. 99,990 (~11% off)

Buy Now (Amazon, Flipkart)

2. MSI Prestige AI Series

Thanks to the new generation of Intel Core Ultra chipsets, we get to see some solid AI laptop offerings from MSI. Well, the MSI Prestige series is at the very top of this catalog. Starting at under Rs. 1 lakh, if you don’t want a premium gaming laptop but a productivity beast instead, the Prestige series is your way to go.

You get the option to go for either the 13.3-inch MSI Prestige 13 AI or the 16-inch MSI Prestige 16 AI or Prestige 16 AI Studio. All the variants have received a price cut during the MSI sale. However, the 13-inch base Prestige model starting at Rs. 99,990 is good enough, if you ask us. That’s an 11.3% discount from its regular Rs. 1,11,990 price tag. While it is priced lower, you don’t miss out on much (you’ll find the pricing below).

You still get to see a gorgeous 2.8K resolution OLED panel with 100% DCI-P3 gamut coverage. So, you can still get some advanced editing in on a very color-accurate display. In addition, you get to make use of the Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, backed by the Intel Arc iGPU (integrated GPU), which is powerful enough to even let you do some 1080p gaming. The base variant also offers 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD.

The Studio variant offers a dedicated RTX 4000 series GPU to keep you as future-proof as possible and starts at Rs. 1,59,990. That’s a 12% discount from the usual Rs. 1,79,990. So, in case you want a 16-inch OLED display as well as a dedicated GPU to deliver the best possible editing and rendering experience, it can’t get better than this.

As for the form factor, it is as compact as it gets, weighing just about a kg. What’s more, the design also includes an ergonomic hinge to keep the laptop cool through all the heavy lifting. So, if you want unbeatable portability and stellar CPU power, this lineup is for you.

Original Price: Starts from 1,11,990 | Sale Price: Starts from Rs. 99,990 (~11% off)

Buy Now (Amazon, Flipkart)

3. MSI Thin GF63

The MSI Thin GF63 needs no introduction, for it basically revolutionized laptop gaming on a budget. Every year, we see the brand further improve and refresh the series with better CPUs and dedicated GPUs. This time, it’s no different and the GF63 still stays true to its mission.

The base GF63 12UCX-265IN model is powered by an i5 12th Gen 12450H, coupled with the dedicated 4GB Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 graphics card. In addition, you also get a whopping 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. To make use of the hardware and deliver a more seamless experience, you also get a 144Hz fast refresh rate-backed display. All of this for the discounted price of Rs. 57,990, a whopping 36% discount, definitely makes it a sweet deal.

However, if you want some more performance out of your GF63, you can shell out more and get the 6GB RTX 4050 variant instead. During the sale, the regular price of this variant comes down to as low as Rs. 77,990 from the regular price of Rs. 83,323 (6.6% discount).

There’s also an RTX 4060 variant which costs just Rs. 2,000 more during the sale, but it comes with half the storage. As a student, you need that storage, and we wouldn’t recommend getting that just for the 4060. The 4050 is good enough to get you through extensive gaming, video editing, coding on Visual Studio, and the like without breaking a sweat. It is surely the best variant, in our opinion.

What makes the GF63 series so incredibly versatile is that, despite being your conventional gaming laptop, it weighs only 1.86 kg. So, a highly portable gaming laptop that can also get my work done? Count us all in! An amazing MSI Back to School deal to grab, indeed.

Original Price: Starts at Rs. 83,990 | Sale Price: Starts at Rs. 57,990 (~37% off)

Buy Now (Flipkart)

4. MSI Thin A15 B7VE-065IN

The MSI Thin A15 B7VE-065IN is a newer model from the series and looks like a cross between the Cyborg 15 and MSI GF63. In simpler words, the design is unique, fresh, and just better looking than its predecessors.

Moreover, this is a sleek gaming laptop like the GF63, but with slightly better specs and design. The MSI Thin A15 B7VE-065IN comes with the Ryzen 7 7735HS, which is paired up with a 6GB RTX 4050 dedicated GPU.

Additionally, it also comes with 16GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB of SSD. There’s a 15.6-inch FHD display with a fast refresh rate of 144Hz to make use of. There’s also this blue backlit keyboard to ensure uninterrupted usage at night as well. So, if you have a budget of under Rs. 95,000, this is one of the best Thin gaming laptops you can avail during the MSI Back to School sale.

Original Price: Starts from Rs. 1,03,990 | Sale Price: Starts from Rs. 91,990 (~12% off)

Buy Now (Flipkart)

5. MSI Modern 14

MSI’s Modern 14 series of laptops offer excellent value for your money. Starting at even lower than their usual pricing, the price-to-performance ratio is now greater than ever, thanks to the presence of 12th and 13th Gen Intel Core i5, i7, and i3 chipsets. If you are an AMD fanboy, there are also 7th Gen Ryzen 5 7530U-powered variants you can go for instead. However, it’s not just the internals that shine so bright.

It also features a solid MIL-STD-810G Military Grade 1.4kg body that brings phenomenal durability to an ultra-lightweight body. In addition, the laptop also comes with an ergonomic hinge to ensure proper airflow and keep thermal throttling at bay.

The more than adequate touchpad and 1.5mm key travel distance on the keyboard keep you from needing external accessories for the most part. All-in-all, if you need a super reliable and portable companion to make you plow through all your projects and assignments, nothing beats this.

Especially, for the sale price of Rs. 31,990 that the base variant comes in. That’s an 18% discount from its original price tag of Rs. 58,990. If you want a bit more power, you can look at the Ryzen 5-7530U-powered variant, which will cost you Rs. 39,990 during the sale. Again, that’s if you are flexible with your budget.

Oh yes, the white backlit keyboard is a sweet sweet bonus to have as well! Easily, one of the best MSI Back to School offers to avail right now.

Original Price: Starts from Rs. 58,990 | Sale Price: Starts from Rs. 31,990 (~18% off)

Buy Now (Flipkart) MSI Laptop Deals Original Price Sale Price Cyborg 15 AI Rs. 1,11,990 Rs. 99,990 MSI Prestige AI Series Rs. 1,11,990 Rs. 99,990 MSI Thin GF63 Rs. 83,990 Rs. 57,990 MSI Thin A15 B7VE-065IN Rs. 1,03,990 Rs. 91,990 MSI Modern 14 Rs. 58,990 Rs. 31,990

So, these are the best MSI Back to School deals that you can grab right now. It all comes down to your requirements and budget. Once you have that figured out, choosing a laptop from this list will become easy.