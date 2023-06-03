Microsoft Is Killing Cortana Later This Year!

Microsoft has announced that it will put Cortana, the Windows virtual assistant you probably didn’t care about, to rest by the end of this year. The standalone app will soon cease to exist as Microsoft’s AI-fueled tools gain traction. Check out the details below.

Goodbye, Cortana! You Won’t Be Missed

In a support document, Microsoft has stated its intentions with Cortana. Starting in late 2023, Cortana will not be supported on Windows 10 and Windows 11. For Microsoft, this is a big announcement as it continues to push AI at the forefront of Windows development. However, for you, this shouldn’t change anything.

If you think hard, Cortana’s demise isn’t a surprise. Microsoft has been working towards introducing its AI tools to replace Cortana. Earlier this year, Microsoft introduced its GPT-4 powered Bing AI, and very recently, Microsoft announced Windows copilot for Windows 11 to infuse Bing AI right into the OS as a “personal assistant.” There is also now a dedicated voice search in Windows with advanced speech recognition, to help you use voice commands to achieve different functionalities. Then there’s the Bing chatbot and Microsoft 365 Copilot.

To confirm its newfound priorities, the support page added, “We are excited to keep innovating and using AI to help you work smarter and faster. We hope you enjoy the new ways to use AI to save time and focus on what matters most to you.“

To recall, Cortana was first introduced back in 2015 with Windows 10 as your own virtual personal assistant. It was supposed to let you use different voice commands to open apps, set reminders, and ask various questions. Initially, it gained traction and Microsoft started introducing Cortana in Teams, Office, and more of its apps. However, as time passed, Cortana started losing its luster and eventually just lived within PCs, neglected and forgotten.

Cortana in Microsoft Teams

Microsoft has not yet made it clear when Cortana will disappear from Windows. We expect the app to be phased-off gradually. As a smooth transition, it expects you to adopt its existing AI tools, which will get the work done with ease. We will be sure to keep you posted when more details arrive. So, what do you think of this update? Do let us know your thoughts and opinions on this announcement below.