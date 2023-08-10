New Windows 11 Build Allows Users to Set HDR Images as Desktop Background

Microsoft has yet again treated its Insider users with a slew of new features. This comes after it recently introduced major updates to its Developer Build as well as deep-level improvements to its Canary Build. However, this time around Microsoft has only treated its Canary Channel with a new build version. Keep reading to know more about it.

Windows 11 Canary Channel Build 25926 Details

This new update comes in the form of Canary Channel Build 25926, and the very first thing that you will be able to do is to set HDR images as your desktop background. This is possible only when you use images with the “.JXR” extension. And in case you have an HDR-compatible display, the background will render the image in full HDR. To see whether this feature is live for you or not, simply download a “.JXR” HDR image once you have confirmed that your display supports HDR output and set the downloaded image as your desktop background.

Notifications will have a bell icon, which will be colored when a new one pops up. Windows 11 has also added three new updates to its Screen Cast feature. If you frequently switch between tabs or use the Snap Assist tool to manage your workflow, you’ll now receive Cast suggestions through a notification toast. This feature aims to improve your productivity and provide a smoother experience while using Windows 11.

Also, if you want to add an external display to your setup and cast your primary screen, this Windows 11 Canary Build will help you seamlessly achieve that. The Cast flyout in the Quick Settings menu will now provide you with a step-by-step guide as to how you can install the wireless display feature and discoverability of the PC via the “Projecting to this PC” Settings page.

Apart from this, this Canary Channel build carries forward all the features that were introduced in the Developer Channel Build 23511 a few weeks back. This build version also revamps the Windows Share window to better match the Windows 11 design aesthetics. You will now be able to directly click on the Outlook icon under the Share using the option to email files through Outlook. You can now use Wi-Fi Direct to share files faster between PCs. And lastly, the Snipping Tool is getting the ability to let you directly edit your snapshot within Paint and Clipchamp via dedicated options.

You can visit the official Windows Insider blog to learn more about what’s new. If you are on the Canary Channel for Windows 11, update your PC now to enjoy these new features and functionalities. Do not forget to share your thoughts and opinions in the comment section below.