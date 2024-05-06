Helldivers 2 Players Win as Sony Backtracks on PSN Steam Account Linking

We all know it has been a rough couple of days for Steam Helldivers 2 players worldwide. While we all thought things would improve, they got worse after Helldivers 2 was delisted yesterday. However, after a very emotional rollercoaster, Sony has finally relented and made a sound decision.

The news comes from Sony’s official PlayStation account on X. Through a post that went live recently, Sony PlayStation has announced that the upcoming Steam and PSN integration update has been canceled. Helldivers fans — we’ve heard your feedback on the Helldivers 2 account linking update. The May 6 update, which would have required Steam and PlayStation Network account linking for new players and for current players beginning May 30, will not be moving forward.



The company further clarified that it is still figuring out the best course of action for PC players moving forward, and the feedback is helping out with this. So, if you own Helldivers 2, you don’t need a mandatory PSN account and link it to continue playing!

Some onlookers might think, “Wait, don’t other publishers enforce their client onto players on Steam?” And yes, they do. However, in the case of Helldivers 2, Sony PlayStation’s PSN linking wasn’t mandatory on launch.

Arrowhead decided to make this feature optional on launch, allowing everyone to play with each other on PS5 and PC. However, on May 3, 2024, Arrowhead was forced to make the account linking mandatory.

The situation worsened as players later realized that over 177 countries couldn’t access PSN. This means players couldn’t access Helldivers 2 if Sony PlayStation enforced the rules. Ultimately, all of this resulted in review bombing and players voicing their displeasure, including Arrowhead themselves.

Thankfully, gamers have won, and everyone can hop back to save Super Earth. Ironically, PC gamers did exactly what the game asks them to do – team up to fight against injustice. This should be a cautionary tale of companies over-relying on their clients on PC, even on Steam.

What do you think about the recent Helldivers 2 win? Let us know in the comments below!