Minecraft 24W18A Snapshot Adds New Music Discs and Paintings

Even though Minecraft’s main content was released a while ago, Mojang isn’t stopping with the snapshots just yet. The latest Minecraft snapshot adds a variety of content, including three new epic music discs and 20 new paintings. So, buckle up, and let’s explore the Minecraft Snapshot 24W18A together!

New Tricky Trials Music Discs

Minecraft’s latest snapshot has brought about 3 new music discs, which come with 9 new music soundtracks. These include:

These background tracks will play in the main menu, along with some specific biomes in the Overworld dimension. The Creator track is the color of oxidized copper and can be found only in ominous vaults.

The music box version of the song is played with the orange disc, which can be obtained from the decorated pots in trial chambers. Finally, the Precipice is a gray disc with several pixels of green and orange. It can be ejected by standard vaults.

Minecraft Snapshot Brings New Paintings

A while back 5 new paintings by Sarah Boeving were added to the Minecraft Bedrock Preview. This Java snapshot has 15 new paintings from the original artist Kristoffer Zetterstrand. These include:

Sarah Boeving Baroque Humble Meditative Prairie ride Unpacked

Kristoffer Zetterstrand Backyard Bouquet Cavebird Changing Cotan Fern Endboss Finding Lowmist Orb Owlemons Passage Pond Sunflowers Tides



Copper Door and Trapdoor Recipe Changes

This news is so big we had to give it its section. Remember how copper doors and trapdoors required whole blocks instead of just ingots? Well, that has now changed. Yes, you may craft these amazing decorative blocks with copper ingots. However, crafting any oxidized version of these blocks is no longer possible.

Other Changes

Apart from the new music discs and paintings, there have been even more changes in the Minecraft Snapshot 24W18A. Some of those are:

Spider spawners have been moved to the “melee” category;

Slime spawners have been moved to the “small melee” category;

Added new entrance variations and empty chests to chamber entrances;

Ominous trial spawners with mobs that cannot wear equipment now spawn double the total mob count throughout the challenge.

Besides the minor changes, technical changes, and bug fixes, that is all from Minecraft Snapshot 24W18A. What are your thoughts on the new soundtracks and paintings? Share with us in the comments below!