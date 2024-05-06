Home > News > Gen V Producers Will Not Recast Chance Perdomo’s Character to Honor His Legacy

Gen V Producers Will Not Recast Chance Perdomo’s Character to Honor His Legacy

Shashank Shakya
Gen V Season 2 Will Not Be Recasting Chance Perdomo's Andre Anderson
Image Courtesy: IMDb
In Short
  • Producers of Gen V stated that Gen V Season 2 will not recast Chance Perdomo and will rather change the story.
  • Chance Perdomo passed away at the age of 27 in a motorcycle accident.
  • Gen V Season 2 does not have a tentative release date as of now.

The Boys Season 4 is right around the corner with a new trailer recently released. However, as of today, Gen V, a show branching from The Boys has caught people’s attention. Recently, the producers of Gen V stated that they will not recast the late Chance Perdomo’s Andre Anderson for Gen V Season 2 after the tragic demise of the actor. Earlier, the actor was supposed to play an important role in the complete storyline of Season 2 but how it will carry out without him is the big question. As of now, we don’t know if he will be appearing in The Boys Season 4.

Courtesy: X/DiscussingFilm
Chance Perdomo passed away at the age of 27 in a tragic motorcycle accident on March 30 this year. After this news, there were talks about Chance being recast in Gen V season 2.

However, a recent statement by the Gen V producers stated “As we continue to navigate the tragic loss of Chance Perdomo, everyone at Gen V is determined to find the best way to pay respect to his memory”. They added-

“We won’t be recasting the role, because no one can replace Chance. Instead, we have been taking the time and space to recraft our Season 2 storylines as we begin production in May”

They ended their statement by saying “We will honor Chance and his legacy this season,”. As the statement mentioned, Gen V season 2 will begin production in late May just a few weeks before the release of The Boys Season 4, which will air on June 13.

Now, since Andre Anderson was a rather major character, let’s see how the story will proceed without him being in the picture.

Shashank Shakya

Shashank Shakya is an Entertainment Writer and has completed his Bachelors(Honours) with English Literature. He is a published writer. He boasts incomparable knowledge about the Marvel and DC universes along with other branches of entertainment with substantial experience in the field of writing.

