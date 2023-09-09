Microsoft Surface 2023 Lineup Specs Leaked Ahead of Sept 21 Launch

Microsoft is expected to announce new hardware at the upcoming Surface 2023 event on September 21, 2023. We expect their 2023 lineup to include the Surface Laptop Studio 2, Surface Go 4, and Surface Laptop Go 3. The specifications of these devices have surfaced online in a recent leak, so let’s look at all the details.

Surface Laptop Studio 2 Expected with Intel 13th Gen CPU

Right off the bat, we will talk about one of the most exciting Surface laptops that Microsoft makes – its Surface Laptop Studio. The rumored Surface Laptop Studio 2 is expected to have new Intel processors, and the leak specifically mentions Intel Core i7-13800H.

This particular processor has a base TDP of 45W, and according to Intel, the maximum turbo power is 115W. The final turbo power limit of a CPU, when put inside a specific laptop, depends on what the computer manufacturer sets it to as per the cooling limitations. You can read more about the 13th-Gen Raptor Lake processor lineup for laptops here.

If we go by what Microsoft did under the hood on the predecessor PC (which has an i7-11370H), the Surface Laptop Studio 2 should boost till about ~50W. Compared to the predecessor, the rumored chip for Surface Laptop Studio 2, the i7-13800H, comes with 14 total cores that have a configuration of 6 P-Cores + 8 E-Cores. It should boost up to 5GHz, but all will depend on the upcoming Surface Laptop Studio 2′ cooling system.

In addition to this, the leak also mentioned that configurations of 16/32 GB RAM with 512 GB/1 TB storage are planned. Most probably, this is DDR5 memory which offers plenty of advancements when compared to DDR4. It was also mentioned that the new display will be a 14.4-inch in size with 2400×1600 resolution (3:2 format).

Surface Laptop Studio

Surface Go 4 & Surface Laptop Go 3 Specs Leaked

The new Surface Go 4 is expected to be powered by Intel processors, instead of ARM. The leak states that it’s currently unknown whether Microsoft will call the laptop Surface Go 4. However, the source suggests that an ARM processor is not planned ‘in any case’. The Surface Go 4 could come out with the Intel N200 Quad-Core processor, part of the Alder Lake N series from Intel.

Talking about the Surface Laptop Go 3, it is expected that it will have a last-gen Intel chip from 2022. Specifically, the leak mentioned that the rumored Surface Laptop Go 3 would feature the Intel Core i5-1235U. This chip has 10 cores — in a configuration of 2 P-cores & 8 E-cores. It would have been much better to see a 13th-generation chip here. Sadly, the leak suggests that Microsoft is not at all thinking of implementing Raptor Lake for the Surface Laptop Go 3. The 13th generation seems to be reserved for the higher-end laptops.

Surface Go 3

The leak also mentioned the RAM and storage capacities of both of these upcoming Surface 2023 laptops. Surface Laptop Go 3 could have variants with 128GB and 256GB SSD capacity, with 8GB RAM capacity as an option. The Surface Go 4 is expected to be offered with 8GB RAM capacity as well. It’s rumored that the 4GB RAM variant will be completely dropped. For the storage, the Surface Go 4 is expected to come in 128GB or 256GB SSD capacities.

What are your thoughts on the upcoming Surface 2023 lineup? Let us know in the comments below. We don’t know for sure whether these are the only Surface laptops launching at the event. Microsoft can potentially release more Surface hardware as part of their 2023 lineup.