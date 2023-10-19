Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 Launched In India; Details Here

Microsoft’s new Surface lineup of personal computers was announced last month at the company’s annual event. One of the new laptops, known as the Surface Laptop Go 3, is an incredibly portable laptop that packs a ton of performance in a compact form factor. Microsoft has confirmed the Surface Laptop Go 3’s arrival in India, so let’s discuss the features, pricing, and pre-order details here.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 Launched in India: Specs & Features

Under the hood, the new Surface Laptop Go 3 is powered by an Intel 12th Gen Core i5-1235U processor built on the Alder Lake mobile architecture. This i5-1235U has a total of 2 P-cores & 8 E-cores, and with hyper-threading technology, you get a 10-core, 12-threaded configuration on this CPU. This processor features Intel’s hybrid performance architecture: there are P-cores focused on performance and E-cores focused on efficiency. The RAM can be configured up to a total of 16GB LPDDR5.

This laptop features the iconic Surface design: premium material usage with minimal & aesthetically pleasing looks. The Surface Laptop Go 3 has an Omnisonic speaker design supporting Dolby Audio Premium. The display is a 12.4-inch Pixelsense with touch support, 1536 x 1024 resolution, and a maximum brightness of 320 nits. You can also use the Surface Slim Pen on this laptop. The Surface Laptop provides up to 15 hours of battery life and fast-charging support. It is also a super portable laptop at just 1.13 kg. Finally, the laptop comes with a 256GB PCIe 4.0 SSD, and its port selection includes a USB 3.1 port (Type-A), a USB 3.2 Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and also the proprietary Surface Connect port.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 : Pricing & Availability

The Surface Laptop Go 3 consumer model starts from Rs 80,999 in India. This is for the 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD variant that also comes with Windows 11 Home. Microsoft is providing other variants, which we have listed below. This new Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 will be available to pre-order starting today, October 19th, 2023. The laptop will be available through all authorized retailers, such as Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital, Croma, and Amazon.

To entice customers further, Microsoft has made this a limited-time offer and also added some pre-order bonuses. Anyone who pre-orders the laptop before November 8 will get free Marshall Major IV Wireless Headphones worth Rs. 14,999. In addition to this, a 1-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass & Microsoft 365 is also included. Microsoft confirms wider availability through other markets and authorized Surface resellers from November 9, 2023.

Surface Laptop Go 3 Variant Surface For Business (Windows 11 Pro) Surface For Consumer (Windows 11 Home) i5 12th Gen, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD Rs 82,135 N/A i5 12th Gen, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Rs 98,562 Rs 80,999 i5 12th Gen, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD Rs 117,817 Rs 100,999 i5 12th Gen, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD Rs 133,884 N/A Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 Price in India

So, what are your thoughts on this new laptop launched by Microsoft? Do you like Surface products? If so, definitely check out our coverage on the Surface Laptop Studio 2, which is one of the most innovative laptops I have come across. It even has an RTX 4060 graphics card. Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!