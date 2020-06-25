Apple recently wrapped up its biggest event of the year, the WWDC 2020, with a ton of new software for its devices. As usual, the most hyped software has been iOS 14 which brings an array of new features like “Back Tap” and “QuickTake” to the iPhones. One of the rumored features that made its way to iPhones is “CarKey”. However, only a handful of Apple devices will support the feature.

What is CarKey

“CarKey” is a digital key that aims to replace the physical key fob of a user’s car. It uses NFC to help users unlock their cars without the physical key fob. To use the feature, users can place their compatible device on the NFC reader on compatible cars for the initial process. Once the process is complete, the digital key for the users’ cars will be available in the Wallet app.

Now, after the initial process, the “CarKey” feature works automatically. Users do not need to open any app or unlock their iPhones for the feature to work and that is where the compatibility issues arise.

For the feature to work automatically, users need a device that comes with a technology called “Background Tag Reader”, that is available only on the iPhone XR and later models. So, users using any iPhone model between the iPhone 6S and the iPhone X cannot enjoy this feature.

Also, according to Apple’s website, the “CarKey” feature is only available for the Apple Watch Series 5.

List of “CarKey” Compatible Devices

Below you can find the complete list of devices that will support Apple’s “CarKey”.

iPhone XR

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd gen)

Apple Watch Series 5

“CarKey” is coming with iOS 14 and WatchOS 7 to compatible devices this fall. The first car company to integrate the feature will be BMW, just as we expected.