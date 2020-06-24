With iOS 14 Apple is making the iPhone a lot more private, and one of the cool features from iOS 14 is now also available on the Apple Watch with watchOS 7.

The latest version of watchOS now brings private MAC addresses for WiFi networks to the Apple Watch. The feature changes the MAC address of your Apple Watch so your internet provider can’t track your watch. It’s a small, but significant change to WiFi on the Apple Watch.

The feature is enabled by default, but if you want to turn it off you can do that from within the Apple Watch settings. Here’s how to enable or disable private MAC address on the Apple Watch.

How to Enable/ Disable Private MAC Address in watchOS 7

Note: I’m showing this tutorial on the Apple Watch Series 5. However, the feature is available on the Apple Watch Series 3, and Series 4 as well.

On your Apple Watch, go to Settings.

Scroll down and tap on ‘WiFi’.

Tap on the network you’re connected to.

You can enable/ disable the toggle next to ‘Private MAC’ here.

watchOS 7 also brings a bunch of other improvements to the Apple Watch. You now get native sleep tracking on the Apple Watch. There’s also handwashing detection in watchOS 7, and a lot more. watchOS 7 is currently in developer beta stage. However, Apple will release a public beta in July. So if you want, you’ll be able to test it out in July without a developer account as well.