Even though 2020 was a disastrous year for many, smartphone launches did not stop as companies kept unveiling new devices via virtual events. Moving into 2021, major phone makers are now gearing up to launch their latest offerings in the market, and India, being the second-largest market in the world, is one of the top priorities.

We have already seen companies like Oppo launch 5G-supported smartphones in India in January. Hence, we are expecting to see more major brands follow this 5G trend and launch more 5G-supported devices in the coming month. So, in this piece, we bring you a list of 6 exciting smartphones that are rumored to launch in India in February 2021.

1. Xiaomi Mi 11 Series

Xiaomi launched the world’s first Snapdragon 888-powered smartphone in China late last year. So, the Chinese giant is now looking to bring the device to India next month. It is kind of an all-in-one device with flagship-grade specs. Mi 11 will be a successor to the Mi 10 flagship that launched in the country last year.

Now, the device debuted at a starting price of CNY 3,999 (~Rs. 44,999). However, as per recent leaks and rumors, Xiaomi is expected to launch two versions of the device in India. One will be the standard Mi 11, while the other one will be a cheaper Mi 11 Lite. Also, if the company again plans to import the devices from China, we can expect a significant price bump – just like last year.

2. Realme X7 Series

To compete with the 5G smartphones from other notable players like Xiaomi, OnePlus, and Oppo, Realme has been teasing the launch of its 5G-supported Realme X7 series for quite some time now. The company launched the devices in China back in September 2020. We recently saw the lower-end Realme X7 receive BIS certification in India ahead of its launch in the country. And we expect an early February launch in India.

Coming to the specs, the devices will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1000+ and the Dimensity 800U chipsets. They will also feature AMOLED displays, which is great, and 64MP quad-cameras, and 65W fast-charging support.

Although the launch date is not yet confirmed, we expect the starting price of the device will be lesser than the Chinese price tag of CNY 1,799 (~Rs. 20,000).

3. Poco M3

Close to two months after launching the Poco M2, the company launched the Poco M3 in the global market late last year. And now, Poco is aiming to launch the device in India in February.

Now, do keep in mind that there is no official word from Poco about the device launch in India as of now. However, as per tipster Stufflistings, Poco M3 will be making its way to the Indian consumers sometime in February. Unfortunately, he did not reveal the actual date of launch.

It will reportedly come in two variants and the starting price will be around Rs. 11,000.

4. Redmi Note 10 Series

Xiaomi, along with the Mi 11, is also expected to launch its Redmi Note 10 series in India in the coming month. We saw several leaks and rumors about the Note devices pop up on the internet last year. We also saw the company get certifications for the models in Russia late last year.

Now, as per a known tipster named Ishan Agarwal, the company is all set to launch the Note 10 and the Note 10 Pro in India in February, expanding its 5G device-portfolio in the market. However, the exact date of launch is still not confirmed. Moreover, Agarwal says that the devices will be “aggressively priced” in the Indian market to compete with other budget 5G-supported devices.

The upcoming Note 10 and the Note 10 Pro will be the first Redmi Note devices to feature 5G connectivity with the MediaTek Dimensity 800-series chipsets powering them.

5. Samsung Galaxy A52

Apart from launching flagship-grade Galaxy devices, Samsung is also making its move to capture a share of the budget market with the launch of the upcoming Galaxy A52. This mid-ranger was recently spotted on Geekbench’s website and is expected to launch in India sometime in February 2021.

So, as per the rumors and spec leaks, the Galaxy A52 will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset featuring a punch-hole display and a quad-camera setup at the back. It will reportedly pack 8GB of RAM.

According to a recent report, the Korean giant has already started production of the device in its Greater Noida Facility and also received the Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS) certification. This means that the device will be making its way to India pretty soon. Moreover, the company might release a 5G version of the device alongside the 4G-only variant.

6. Oppo F19

Other than Xiaomi, Realme, and Samsung, Oppo is also gearing up to launch its latest offerings in India in February. After launching its first Dimensity 1000+ smartphone in India, the company is aiming to bring new devices under its F-series to the country. The new devices, as per XDA Developers’ Tushar Mehta, might be called Oppo F19 or F21, considering the irregular naming trend of the company.

Mehta also confirms that the Oppo F19 and the F19 Pro would launch “in India next month i.e. in February 2021”.

Which Smartphone Are You Getting?

So, these were 6 of the most exciting smartphones that are expected and rumored to make their way in the Indian market. Which one of these are you waiting for? Do not forget to let us know in the comments section below.