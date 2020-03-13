Joining the ranks of Microsoft and Google, Apple has today announced that it will be holding an online-only developer conference. Yes, WWDC 2020 is going to assume a brand new presentation format due to the widespread coronavirus outbreak.

This is the first time in 31 years that the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is going to be held online. Apple hasn’t confirmed the official dates but the conference is being organized in the month of June. There will be no delay in the latest software and most likely, some hotly anticipated hardware (ahem..iPhone SE 2) announcements.

In an official statement, Apple marketing chief Phil Schiller said, “The current health situation has required that we create a new WWDC 2020 format that delivers a full program with an online keynote and sessions, offering a great learning experience for our entire developer community, all around the world.”

If you remember, Apple usually holds WWDC at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. But, the company is going ahead with the online format for the safety of not only its employees but also developers and journalists who are part of the gathering.

As for the rumors around what we should expect, WWDC 2020 will see Apple unveil the latest versions of its softwares, including iOS 14, macOS 10.16, iPadOS, tvOS 14, and watchOS 7.

There have recently been a myriad of iOS 14-related leaks, which suggest that Apple is working on a new fitness app, PencilKit API, improved mouse cursor support, and more. WatchOS 7 is finally expected to add sleep tracking and oxygen level monitoring with a future Apple Watch release. We have a lot of expectations from iOS 14 and you should definitely check them out right here.

Most of our favorite and loved conferences and events are being held online due to the coronavirus outbreak but it’s amazing to see major tech giants take all of the necessary precautions they can to prevent the further spread of the virus.