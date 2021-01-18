Oppo is wasting no time to expand its 5G portfolio in India. As promised, the Chinese giant has launched the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G in the country today. It was first unveiled in China earlier last month and Reno 5 Pro is the first smartphone powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC in India. The device also boasts a stunning AMOLED display, a quad-camera system, 65W super-fast charging, and more in tow.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Specifications

Oppo Reno 5 Pro features a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display. It supports a 20:9 aspect ratio, 2400 x 1080-pixel resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and 180Hz touch response rate. The display is curved at both edges, there’s a “Reno Glow” effect back panel, and you have an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

In the optics department, the quad-camera system is helmed by a 64MP (f/1.7) primary sensor. You also have an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 119-degree FOV, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor on board. There’s also the 32MP selfie camera housed in the punch-hole cutout at the top left on the front.

Under the hood, the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset powers the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G. It is coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. The device runs ColorOS 11 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box. The device supports 5G connectivity

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G also comes equipped with a 4,350mAh battery pack, along with 65W SuperVOOC fast-charging support. The company claims that you can fully juice up the battery in about 30 minutes. You will find a USB Type-C charging port at the bottom, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and NFC onboard to round up the connectivity options. The 3.5mm headphone jack is missing in action, like most premium phones these days. You can check out our first impressions right here:

Price and Availability

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G has been priced at Rs. 35,990 for the single 8GB+128GB variant in India. It will be available in two color variants, namely Astral Blue and Starry Black. The device will go on sale starting from 22nd January, exclusively on Flipkart, Oppo e-store, and major offline retailers.

Alongside the Reno 5 Pro, the company has also unveiled its new Oppo Enco X TWS earbuds in India. They are priced at Rs. 9,990 and offers you an 11mm + 6mm dual-driver setup, active noise cancellation (ANC), Bluetooth 5.2, and the latency can go as low as 47 milliseconds, which is amazing.

The charging case for Oppo Enco X supports wired charging via the USB Type-C port at the bottom and Qi wireless charging. The earbuds offer up to 5 hours of battery life and the case extends it by up to 20 hours. It will go on sale starting 22nd January.