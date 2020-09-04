Recent leaks suggested that the Redmi Note 10 might ship with MediaTek’s Dimensity 820 SoC, and now a new tweet from noted tipster, Digital Chat Station, seems to corroborate those leaks. According to the tweet, devices in the Redmi Note 10 lineup will be powered by the MT6853V/TNZA and the MT6875 chipsets. While the latter refers to the Dimensity 820, the former is the Dimensity 720 SoC.

The tweet suggests that like previous years, Xiaomi is prepping multiple devices as part of its Redmi Note 10 lineup. It’s not immediately clear whether they will launch as the Note 10 and Note 10 Pro. However, unconfirmed rumors suggest that the lineup will become official as early as next month.

🔴[Rabbit] The new machine to be released is also the Tianji family bucket, MT6853V/TNZA, MT6875. . . — Digital Chat Station (@StationChat) September 3, 2020

Meanwhile, a recent development in China seemingly further strengthens the notion of an impending Redmi Note 10 launch. According to GizChina, a Xiaomi phone bearing the model number M2007J22C, said to be a Redmi Note 10 device, recently obtained network access permission in the country.

It is worth noting that the Redmi Note 10 recently popped-up on the AI Benchmark index, confirming the Dimensity 820 SoC alongside 8GB of RAM. The processor comes with an embedded 5G modem and already powers the Redmi 10X 5G smartphone in China. If the leaks hold up, the Note 10 will very likely be the first device in Xiaomi’s hyper-successful Redmi Note line to offer 5G connectivity.

The Dimensity 820 and 720 both come with 5G connectivity. The former is the more premium of the two and is built on a 7nm process. It features 4x Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.6GHz and 4x Cortex A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz. The Dimensity 720, on the other hand, combines 2x Cortex-A75 cores at up to 2GHz with 6x Cortex-A55 cores. Both chipsets come with the Mali-G57 GPU.