After months of teasers and delayed launches, Xiaomi has finally launched its Mi 10 flagship phone in India today. This is the first Mi-branded premium smartphone to make its way to India in a very long time. Mi Mix 2 was the last one to land in India back in 2017 and Xiaomi has focused all its efforts to build out the Redmi brand ever since.

The Chinese giant is launching only the Mi 10 and not the Pro variant in India. Mi 10 is surely a strong entry back into the flagship segment, taking on prominent competitors such as OnePlus and Realme. The smartphone features a curved display, 108MP quad-camera array, Qualcomm’s flagship chipset, and wireless charging. Let’s take a look at the complete specs, price, availability details:

Mi 10: Specs and Features

The smartphone features a curvaceous glass-sandwich design, which should feel snug and comfortable in the hand. You have a display curved at both edges and a punch-hole cutout on the front and a quad-camera array on the rear. There’s an in-display fingerprint sensor onboard as well.

Display

Mi 10 features a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch response rate. The panel boasts 2340 x 1080pixel resolution, a peak brightness of 1120 nits, and HDR10+ support. The punch-hole cutout houses a 20MP selfie snapper with 120fps slo-mo video recording support.

Internals

Like any other flagship launched in 2020, Mi 10 is powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset under the hood. You will also find up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage on board. The storage is not expandable due to the lack of a microSD card slot.

Mi 10 packs dual-mode 5G support in India, thanks to the Snapdragon X55 modem onboard. The device also supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 out-of-the-box. As for the thermals, Mi 10 is equipped with a 3000 sq. mm. liquid cooling plate, vapor chamber, and graphene sheets covering up the key components.

Mi 10 includes two speakers for a true stereo audio experience, no IP rating, and an X-axis linear vibration motor for amazing haptic feedback.

Software

It’s important to talk about software with the Mi 10. Obviously, Mi 10 runs Xiaomi’s own MIUI 11 skin based on Android 10 out-of-the-box. And as you may all know, MIUI is riddled with ads and bloatware to lower the prices and bring in revenue – there’s an option to disable it all and you can read about it right here.

Well, if you are planning to buy the Mi 10, you won’t have to deal with any ads or bloatware. Xiaomi is pitching its Mi 10 flagship phone as a “Tier 1 Android device”. This means it will offer a more stock-like experience by switching out its own Mi-branded system apps and bloat for Google apps out-of-the-box on the Mi 10 in India.

Cameras

The rear camera system aboard the Mi 10 is helmed by a primary 108MP (f/1.69) Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor with a 7P lens and OIS support. You will find a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide-angle camera with a 123-degree FOV, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor on board to round up the kitty.

Due to the lack of a telephoto lens, which is present on the Pro variant, this phone isn’t as versatile but packs a slew of amazing camera features. The Mi 10 supports 8K video recording at 24fps, shoot steady mode (uses OIS+EIS to output super stable videos), Pro video, and RAW photo capture. There’s a VLOG, Portrait, Movie, and several other video modes baked into this device.

Battery

Mi 10 also comes equipped with a 4,780mAh battery pack, which is pretty decent for a premium flagship. But, the 30W wired and 30W wireless charging support is what makes this phone a lot more desirable, at least for me. You get the 30W Turbo Charge adapter in the box.

There’s 10W reverse wireless charging support on board as well. This makes the Mi 10 stand tall against the OnePlus 8, which does not support wireless charging like its Pro variant.

Price and Availability

Mi 10 is priced at a whopping Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB+128GB base variant while the 8GB+256GB variant is priced at Rs. 54,999 in India. If you pre-order the device, you will get a Mi Wireless Power bank worth Rs. 2,499 for free.

The smartphone will be available in two attractive colors, namely Coral Green and Twilight Gray. It will be up for pre-order right away on Amazon India and Xiaomi’s official website, with offline availability in the near future. So, what are your thoughts on the pricing? Will you pick OnePlus 8 Pro or Mi 10 at this price point? Let us know in the comments below.