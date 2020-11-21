Last month, Realme’s CEO Madhav Sheth had hinted at the company’s plans to bring the Realme X7 series to India. Now, Realme X7, bearing the model number RMX2176, has been spotted in the country’s BIS certification database.

This is not the first time the Realme X7 series is making its way to BIS. Earlier this month, Realme X7 Pro with model number RMX2121 passed through BIS. Both of these BIS certifications suggest that the company would soon launch Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro in India.

To recall, the Realme X7 series comes with 5G connectivity, thanks to the MediaTek Dimensity 5G-enabled chipsets present under the hood. While Realme X7 Pro equips Dimensity 1000+ chipset, the non-Pro X7 comes with Dimensity 800U SoC.

Realme X7 Pro offers a 6.55-inch 120Hz Full-HD+ AMOLED display. Meanwhile, you will find a 60Hz 6.4-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED panel on the regular X7 variant. You get up to 8GB of RAM on both devices and the X7 maxes out at 128GB of storage as opposed to 256GB of storage found on the X7 Pro.

In terms of optics, the Realme X7 series offers a quad rear camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, you get a 32MP front camera.

Coming to the battery, the Realme X7 Pro equips a 4,500mAh battery with 65W SuperDart charging. On the other hand, you get a slightly smaller 4300mAh battery unit on the non-Pro X7. Apart from 5G, connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Going by rough converted prices, Realme X7 starts around Rs.20,000, while the base X7 Pro is priced around Rs.24,000 in China. We will have to wait for the company to reveal the Indian pricing and availability.