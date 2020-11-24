Merely a couple-odd months after the Poco M2 launch in India, the Chinese giant has now unveiled its successor today. The Poco M3 has made its global debut with a brand new yet familiar-looking design, a Snapdragon chipset, 48MP cameras, and a massive battery on board.

Poco M3 Specifications

As we have already stated in the past, the Poco M3 features a OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk Edition-like camera island with the Poco branding. The rectangular module at the left extends over the entire width of the phone on the rear. The company also offers you a faux leather anti-fingerprint finish for added grip and comfortability.

The triple camera system on the rear is helmed by a 48MP primary sensor, along with a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. This is a little disappointing as we would prefer an okay-ish ultra-wide camera over a sub-par macro lens. You will also find all of the fancy Xiaomi camera features, including a Pro mode, Portrait and Night Mode, sky replacement, filters, and more on this smartphone as well.

The smartphone includes a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ IPS LCD panel with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The display touts a 2400 x 1080-pixels resolution and a waterdrop notch, housing an 8MP selfie sensor, at the top. You will find a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which also doubles as the power button, on board here.

Under the hood, Poco M3 swaps out the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset for Snapdragon 662 chipset – the same as Realme 7i. Qualcomm unveiled this chipset earlier this year, alongside the Snapdragon 460 that powers the OnePlus Nord N100. The chipset here is coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 built-in storage. It can be expanded up to 512GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

Also, the Poco M3 comes equipped with a massive 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support via the USB Type-C port at the bottom. The device runs Android 11-based MIUI 12 for POCO. There’s also a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0, and WiFi 802.11ac support to round up the connectivity options.

Price and Availability

Poco M3 has been priced at $149 (~Rs. 11,000) for the 4GB+64GB base variant while the high-end 4GB+128GB variant will see you shell out $169 (~Rs. 12,500) in Europe. If you grab this smartphone during the Black Friday sale, you can get a flat $20 discount on both variants.

The smartphone will be available in three color variants, namely Power Black, Cool Blue, and Poco Yellow. It goes on sale starting from 27th November but there is no information on when the Poco M3 will make its way to India.