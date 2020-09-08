Just when you thought Poco was done rebranding Redmi phones and will be launching original phones, starting with the latest Poco X3 that was unveiled yesterday. But, the Chinese giant has unveiled the budget-centric Poco M2 in India today. It’s a rebranded version of the Redmi 9 Prime that was unveiled last month, just with different colored rear panels.

Price and Availability

Poco M2 has been priced at Rs. 10,999 for the 6GB+64GB base variant whereas the high-end 6GB+128GB variant will see you shell out Rs. 12,499 in India.

The smartphone will be available in three colorways – namely Pitch Black, Slate Blue, and Brick Red. It will go on sale starting from 15th September, exclusively on Flipkart.

Poco M2: Specs & Features

If you are familiar with the Redmi 9 Prime, then you already know what the Poco M2 looks like. The company has simply nixed the circular ring around the vertical camera array. All the other hardware features, including the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and waterdrop notch display, are the same.

Poco M2 sports a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ IPS LCD panel with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The display boasts a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 2340 x 1080 resolution, peak brightness of 400 nits, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. The waterdrop notch houses an 8MP sensor to meet your selfie needs.

Under the hood, Poco M2 is powered by the Helio G80 chipset – the same as Redmi 9 Prime and Realme Narzo 10. You will also get 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage, expandable up to 512GB via the dedicated microSD card slot. Poco M2 runs MIUI 11 based on Android 10, with the Poco Launcher on top. It’s saddening to see that the device does not come with MIUI 12 out-of-the-box.

As for the quad-camera on the rear, you will find a 13MP (f/2.2) primary camera, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera with a 118-degree FOV, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

Poco M2 also comes equipped with a massive 5,000mAh battery pack with 18W fast-charging support via the USB Type-C port out-of-the-box. The device supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (no 5GHz network support), Bluetooth 5.0, and 3.5mm headphone jack to round up the connectivity options present aboard this phone.