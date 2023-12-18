Home > News > Intel ‘ExtraSS’ AI Frame Generation to Compete with DLSS 3 & FSR 3

Intel ‘ExtraSS’ AI Frame Generation to Compete with DLSS 3 & FSR 3

Satyam Kumar
comment Comments 0
Intel ExtraSS Frame Generation
In Short
  • Intel is making its own AI frame generation technology, known as ExtraSS. It is in the development phase for now.
  • Intel ExtraSS demo was performed on Nvidia RTX 3090, so it is expected to be open source and available for all.
  • It relies on frame extrapolation rather than interpolation. Interpolation is used by FSR 3 & DLSS 3.

Intel ExtraSS is coming. This will be the company’s official AI Frame Generation technology. Upon release, we expect it to compete with Nvidia’s DLSS 3 & AMD’s FSR 3. Both of these GPU manufacturers have already brought AI-based performance improvements for today’s latest PC games. Intel, too, has its own XeSS upscaling, which it first introduced with Arc Graphics.

It competes with DLSS & FSR, and they all work similarly to promote image quality. However, frame generation tech is not available from Intel at this time. This is expected to change soon because Intel has recently demo-ed its new technology at SISSGRAPH Asia 2023. According to the presentation, Intel ExtraSS will be a new tech for ‘frame extrapolation.’ ExtraSS will work alongside Intel XeSS.

What is Intel ExtraSS & How Does It Work?

Intel ExtraSS has been described to work similarly to the latest renditions of DLSS & FSR. The research paper states, “We introduce ExtraSS, a novel framework that combines spatial supersampling and frame extrapolation to enhance real-time rendering performance.

Like DLSS 3/FSR 3, turning on Intel’s ExtraSS would result in image upscaling (through XeSS) & frame generation features being turned on simultaneously.

intel extrass frame generation demo at sissgraph 2023
Intel’s demo of ExtraSS frame generation

If you didn’t know, the concept of ‘Frame Generation‘ (whether it is from Nvidia, AMD, or Intel) basically involves using the existing information and using that to create artificially generated new frames through AI.

If your average FPS is 5060, then these frame generation features can double the performance. The result is your in-game FPS jumping to over 100-120.

Frame extrapolation & interpolation are both ways through which frame generation (FG) can be achieved. Nvidia DLSS 3 and AMD FSR 3 both use frame interpolation. Hence, it is quite interesting that Intel is using extrapolation instead.

Intel is going this route with a plan in mind. The research paper does talk about interpolation vs. extrapolation, stating that extrapolation has ‘less latency‘ but has trouble in certain areas due to ‘lacking information from input frames.’

To solve this, Intel is proposing a method through which it hopes to achieve ‘better qualities to the previous frame generation methods and less latency.’ If Intel succeeds, it could mean its AI frame generation technology will work even better than current interpolation-based FG technologies. The best part is that ExtraSS is hardware agnostic, which means it will work with GPUS from Nvidia and AMD, too.

Recommended Articles
Intel ARC Journey Is About Getting High-Performance Graphics to Everyone: Raja Koduri
Partner Content Jan 19, 2023
Intel CEO Highlights the Company’s Top Three Mistakes
Satyam Kumar Nov 6, 2023

Why Intel ExtraSS AI Frame Generation Will Be A Big Deal!

Intel has tested this on an Nvidia RTX 3090 GPU. So, just like FSR 3, it can be expected that Intel will make its ExtraSS frame generation technology open-source. That would be a major win for all gamers! Currently, DLSS 3 frame generation is exclusive to the RTX 40 Series. AMD’s tech is open source, and Intel consistently having the same vision is great to hear.

We expect that ExtraSS will require a somewhat modern GPU to work. When it comes out, we could expect its minimum requirements to be Nvidia RTX 30 Series, AMD RX 6000 series, and Intel’s Arc graphics cards.

Intel 14th Gen Intel ARC Scores featured
Intel ExtraSS AI Frame Generation will be a big deal for Arc Graphics on Core Ultra laptops! | Image Courtesy: Intel

However, this is pure speculation because ExtraSS has not been implemented in to an actual game yet. The feature is still in development. The best thing that Intel could do with ExtraSS is enable it on the Core Ultra CPUs that are present on the newest Meteor Lake laptops.

These new 14th Gen CPUs have Intel Arc Integrated Graphics, and of course XeSS is a supported technology. With the addition of ExtraSS, gaming on generally performant laptops (without high-end GPUs) could become quite impressive. After this development, I am definitely even more excited for the future of Intel Arc graphics.

What are your thoughts on Intel ExtraSS? Do you think Intel’s latest computer graphics innovations could propel the company into the same league as other GPU manufacturers? Let us know in the comments below!

SOURCE Intel/Github.io
#Tags
#Intel

Satyam Kumar

Highly passionate about technology. Major expertise in PC hardware, the VR industry, esports-centric gear, and other gadgets. In my spare time, I'm usually researching exciting hardware breakthroughs or playing competitive games.

comment Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 Sales Paused in the US; Here's Why
#Apple Watch Series 9 #Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 Sales Paused in the US; Here's Why
Author Anmol
View quick summary
In an unexpected move, Apple today announced that it will pause the sale of Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 in the United States. This is in response to a court ruling that says that Apple infringed on medical tech company Masimo's patents to builds its new blood oxygen monitoring feature that debuted on the Apple Watch 6 in 2020. Both the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 will stop selling on December 21 on Apple's website and December 24 in retail stores.
Read full article
This New Mod Enables AMD FSR 3 Frame Generation in Any DLSS 3 Game!
#DLSS 3 #FSR 3
This New Mod Enables AMD FSR 3 Frame Generation in Any DLSS 3 Game!
Author Satyam Kumar
View quick summary
AMD FSR 3 is an AI frame generation feature. You can enable it on any relatively modern GPU in a few games that support the technology, but Nvidia DLSS 3 cannot be enabled unless you have the latest RTX 40 Series graphics card. Now, with the latest FSR 3 mod, you can get frame generation working in any game that has DLSS 3 support! Whether you have RTX 30 Series or RTX 20 Series, you can enable frame generation with FSR 3 with this latest mod made by Nukem9.
Read full article
RTX 4080 & 4070 Super Launch Details Leak, 4090 Mistakenly Listed
#NVIDIA #RTX Super
RTX 4080 & 4070 Super Launch Details Leak, 4090 Mistakenly Listed
Author Satyam Kumar
View quick summary
Nvidia RTX 4070 Super, RTX 4070 Super, and RTX 4080 Super are new graphics cards that are expected to be unveiled very soon. The launch details of these new RTX 40 GPUs from Nvidia have now been leaked, and it has been revealed that these RTX 40 Super GPUs will start hitting the shelves from January 17th, 2024 onwards. Nvidia will have its product announcement on January 8th, 2024 at its 'Special Address' CES 2024 event.
Read full article
Genshin Impact 4.4: Cloud Retainer and Gaming Unveiled in Drip Marketing
#Genshin Impact #Genshin Impact 4.4
Genshin Impact 4.4: Cloud Retainer and Gaming Unveiled in Drip Marketing
Author Abubakar Mohammed
View quick summary
Xianyun (Cloud Retainer) and Gaming are now official in Genshin Impact. HoYoverse's drip marketing revealed their official designs and both the characters are coming in Genshin Impact 4.4.
Read full article
You'd Soon Be Able to Remotely Uninstall an App from Your Android Device
#Android #Google Play Store
You'd Soon Be Able to Remotely Uninstall an App from Your Android Device
Author Abubakar Mohammed
View quick summary
Tipster AssembleDebug found and enabled a feature flag in the Google Play Store that allows users to remotely uninstall apps from connected devices. The feature should arrive soon to all Android devices.
Read full article
Matt Reeve's Arkham Asylum Spinoff Series Is Set in the New DCU: James Gunn
#Batman #DCU
Matt Reeve's Arkham Asylum Spinoff Series Is Set in the New DCU: James Gunn
Author Shashank Shakya
View quick summary
Back in 2022, it was confirmed that Matt Reeves' The Batman will build a whole universe of its own. The first announcement included The Penguin spinoff series and along with it another spinoff called The Arkham Asylum. Recently, James Gunn has confirmed that Arkham Asylum will be set in the DCU along with other upcoming DCU Projects. Arkham Asylum does not have an official release date yet.
Read full article
Apple Watch Series 10 to Get a New Design & Significant Health Features: Gurman
#Apple #Apple Watch
Apple Watch Series 10 to Get a New Design & Significant Health Features: Gurman
Author Anmol Sachdeva
View quick summary
In his latest weekly newsletter, Mark Gurman has reported that Apple is planning to launch at least one Apple Watch model next year with a new design. Additionally, the upcoming Apple Watch could also feature health features like sleep apnea and hypertension detection.
Read full article
Load More