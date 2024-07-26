Home > News > The PSVR 2 Steam App Is Finally Here

The PSVR 2 Steam App Is Finally Here

PlayStation VR2 Support on PC
Image Courtesy: Sony
In Short
  • Sony has launched the Steam page for the PSVR2 app.
  • This application allows you to set up the headset for PC use and run VR games from Steam. It is mandatory to keep this app installed.
  • The software launches on 6 August 2024, just a day before the VR adapter launch for PC.

PC players who love virtual reality gaming can finally start preparing for the arrival of PlayStation VR2 on PC. Sony has prepped things up by officially releasing a Steam app for the PlayStation VR2 on PC.

The PSVR 2 Steam app will allow you to manage your PlayStation VR2 on a PC and go live on 6 August 2024. This is just one day before the launch of PCVR support for the PlayStation VR headset.

As per the app’s Steam page, the VR2 app will allow gamers to play their favorite VR games on the headset from Steam.

Furthermore, it will enable users to update the firmware of the PlayStation VR2 headset when new updates come through, help set up the headset on PC, and even allow gamers to adjust the VR headset settings from the SteamVR dashboard. And yes, that includes setting your play area and screen brightness.

Of course, besides the PlayStation VR2 headset and controllers, you will need Bluetooth to connect the Sense controllers to the PC. And yes, you will need the PSVR 2 PC adapter announced back in June. That will allow complete support of the PlayStation VR2 headset on the PC. This application is mandatory on a PC, even after the initial setup of the headset.

So, for all the gamers who have a PlayStation VR2 headset and want to play their Steam VR games on it, I guess this is the time to get excited about it.

Are you looking forward to buying or using your existing headset on your PC? Let me know in the comments below.

