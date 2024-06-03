Home > Hardware > Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Benchmarks and Specs

Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Benchmarks and Specs

There’s no doubt that when it comes to mobile CPUs, Intel 14th Gen Meteor Lake has been a step forward. Not only did Intel ditch its older naming scheme, but it also tweaked the multi and single-thread CPU performance, GPU performance, and more.

With the official launch of Core Ultra, Intel has given its latest chipsets the premium treatment to make them stand out. As someone very eager to test this baby, I finally got my hands on an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H through a Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro. Wanting to find out its exact performance, I decided to gather some Intel Core 7 155H Ultra benchmarks for some detailed information. Here’s what I found.

Table of Contents

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro Specifications

Before we begin with the test, note that I have compared the chipset with its close AMD counterpart, the Ryzen 7 8845HS. That will help you better understand the numbers you’ll see below. With that out of the way, here’s a quick glance at the specifications of the rig I’m running:

SpecsSamsung Galaxy Book4 Pro
Dimensions312.3 x 223.8 x 11.6 mm
Weight1.23 Kg
ProcessorIntel Core Ultra 7 155H
6x Performance, 8x Efficient, and 2x Low-Power Efficient Cores / 22 Threads
Max Turbo Frequency of 4.8GHz, Base Frequency of 3.8GHz / 28W base TDP
RAM/Storage16GB DDR5/ 512GB SSD
Display14-inch AMOLED display, 2880 x 1800 pixels, Touchscreen
Camera1080p Webcam
ConnectivityWi-Fi 6e (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.3
Port2x Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, HDMI 2.1, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB-A 3.2, MicroSD
Battery62.1Wh Lithium-polymer Battery
Charging65W USB Type-C Adapter Charger in the box
SoftwareWindows 11

Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Benchmarks: 3D Mark

Let’s begin with 3DMark, one of the best GPU/CPU performance benchmarks.

CPU Profile

3DMark’s CPU Profile test pushes all the CPU threads to see how well they handle the load. In the 10-minute 3D Mark test, the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H churned out a total score of 6806 points in Max threads and 5890 in 16 Threads. Furthermore, it gained a score of 4584 points in 8 threads, 3077 points in 4 threads, 1780 points in 2 threads, and finally, 971 points in a single thread.

3DMark CPU Profile Intel Core Ultra 7

We haven’t been able to get our hands on a reliable CPU profile score of the Ryzen 7 8845HS yet. However, we’ll update this bit if and when we do.

3D Mark Time Spy

The 3DMark Time Spy score determines CPUs’ integrated GPU capabilities. The Core Ultra 7 155H’s Intel Arc iGPU scored 3811 points, whereas the Ryzen 7 8845HS’ Radeon 780M scored 2911 points.

3DMark Time Spy Intel Core Ultra 7

Geekbench 6

While 3D Mark benches the GPU more, Geekbench 6 is more CPU-intensive. Thankfully, the Core Ultra 7 is not too far behind. In the Multi-Core test, the Intel CPU scored 12433 points, while the Ryzen CPU scored 11355.

I noticed that this is around an 8.7% increase over the Intel Core 7 Ultra. The Intel Core Ultra 7 155H scored 2384 points in the single test, while the Ryzen 7 got 2426 points.

  • Intel Core Ultra 7 155H
    Intel Core Ultra 7
  • Ryzen 7 8845HS
    Ryzen 7 8845HS

OpenCL

The Core 7 Ultra 155H’s Intel Arc Xe iGPU scored 33919 points in Geekbench OpenCL, whereas the Ryzen 7 8845HS’ Radeon 780M scored 30174 points, an 11% decrease.

Geekbench 6 OpenCL Core Ultra 7

Vulkan

In the Geekbench Vulkan scores, the Core 7 Ultra’s Intel Arc iGPU scores 35427 points, while the Ryzen 7 8845HS’ Radeon 780M scores 33758 points. So, the Arc iGPU scores 4.8% better than the Radeon 780M.

Geekbench 6 Vulkan Core Ultra 7
Cinebench

For Cinebench benchmarks, I decided to run through the 2024 and R23 versions, and while the Core Ultra 7 155H was understandably behind, it wasn’t a stark difference.

In the Cinebench R23 Single Core test, the Core Ultra 7 155H scored 1763 points, while the Ryzen 7 8845HS scored 1757 points. Meanwhile, the Core Ultra 7 scored 13103 points in the multi-core tests, while the Ryzen 7 scored 15930 points.

Cinebench R23 Intel Core Ultra 7
Ryzen 7 8845HS Scores Credit: CPU-Monkey (Single Core, Multi Core)

Moving on to the Cinebench 2024 test, the Core Ultra 7 155H and Ryzen 7 8845HS scored 102 points in the Single Core test.

The 155H scored 728 points on the Multi-Core test, while the 8845HS scored 902 points. In this regard, the 8845HS is around 24% better than the 155H.

Cinebench R24 Intel Core Ultra 7
Ryzen 7 8845HS Scores Credit: Notebook Check

Intel Core Ultra 7 155H: PCMark 10

While the 3DMark CPU Profile and Time Spy tests are enough to give you a good idea of a CPU’s power, I ran the PCMark 10 benchmark to be sure. This test analyzes a CPU based on three parameters: Essentials, Productivity, and Digital Content Creation. Then, it assigns a score accordingly, ultimately affecting the overall PCMark 10 score.

The Intel Core Ultra 7 155H scored 6860 points in this test, which is actually quite good. Any CPU that crosses 5000 points on PCMark 10 is great in my books. Sadly, I couldn’t find this benchmark’s Ryzen 7 8845HS score. I’ll be on the lookout, and when I do come across one, I’ll update it right here.

PCMark 10 Core Ultra 7

CrossMark

Like PCMark 10, the CrossMark benchmark allows us to judge CPUs’ productivity-side capabilities. Based on the Productivity, Creativity, and Responsiveness parameters, it gives an overall score, which you need to consider.

Intel’s Core Ultra 7 155H racks up 1674 points in this test, while the Ryzen 7 8845HS scores 1810 points. These numbers mean the latter scores 8% higher than the former.

CrossMark 155H Benchmarks

Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Power Efficiency

All set with the Core Ultra 7 benchmarks, it was now time to test the Core Ultra 7 155H’s power efficiency. When I started the laptop drain test, 93% of its battery was left. Before I get into it, here are the settings I used on the Galaxy Book4 Pro:

  • 50% brightness
  • Display resolution set to 2880 x 1800
  • Color profile set to the default Samsung Settings Auto mode
  • Samsung’s proprietary performance mode set to Silent
  • Windows’ performance mode set to Balanced
  • Dynamic Refresh Rate

With this, I downloaded Control and GTA V while keeping a 5-hour-long 4K video running on YouTube. By 3:28 PM, the battery was down to 48%, and at 5:34 PM, it was down to 5%.

  • Core Ultra 7 155H battery drain test full report
  • Core Ultra 7 155H battery test start results
  • Core Ultra 7 155H battery test end results

Once I had fully charged the laptop, I put it to sleep for around 6.5 hours and lost just 6% of the battery. All things considered, you can easily get anywhere around 12-13 hours of battery life during normal office or personal usage. That is excellent and goes to show how power-efficient the Core Ultra 7 actually is.

Intel Core Ultra 7 155H: Gaming Performance

Regarding gaming, the Intel Core Ultra 7’s Intel Arc iGPU isn’t bad at all. Of course, don’t expect to run Baldur’s Gate 3 on maximum settings. But you can definitely and easily get some Counter Strike 2 and Valorant in without breaking a sweat. Not only that, but I also threw some Control in the mix to test out an AAA title, and it handled that pretty well, too. Here’s a quick rundown of the results:

GameSettingsFPS
Counter Strike 21080p Medium Competitive Settings96-104 FPS
Valorant1080p Medium Competitive Settings94-155 FPS
Control2560 x 1600 Resolution, 1280 x 800 Render Resolution, Quality Preset set to Low58-75 FPS
Verdict: How Good Is the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H?

Running through the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H benchmarks, one thing is clear. If you want nothing but the best and don’t mind going all out for it, the Core Ultra 7 makes sense. While it isn’t a significant upgrade in terms of single and multi-core performance from last generation’s Intel i7 13700H, the integrated GPU is where it stands out the most.

The Intel ARC iGPU is a whopping 60-70% better than the Iris Xe, which is just amazing. However, it doesn’t end there. Even in terms of power efficiency, the Core Ultra 7 made me realize that Windows is finally super close to beating the MacBook in terms of power efficiency.

With the Core Ultra 7 155H on the Galaxy Book4 Pro, you can easily get around a staggering 12+ hours of battery backup, which is beyond commendable. In all honesty, if you are doing heavy editing, multitasking, or even 1080p gaming, the Core Ultra 7 is capable enough to handle it all.

Its integrated iGPU also outperforms the Radeon 780M in many different scenarios. For all that you get out of it, I’d say its price tag is worth it.

What do you think about the Intel Core Ulta 7 155H’s performance? Let us know in the comments below!

