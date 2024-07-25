Nothing Phone (2a) Plus Will Be Powered by Dimensity 7350 Pro

A few days ago, Nothing announced that it would be releasing a slightly improved version of its best-selling phone, the Nothing Phone (2a) (review) called the Phone (2a) Plus. We speculated that it might feature an improved SoC and that’s turned out true as we now have confirmation that the Phone (2a) Plus will indeed feature a new and improved SoC – Dimensity 7350 Pro.

The Flipkart page of the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus is now live. Besides the launch date, which we already know is 31 July, the page reveals that the Phone (2a) Plus will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro SoC and 12 GB of RAM.

One question that will strike a lot of people’s minds is the difference between Dimensity 7350 Pro and 7200 Pro.

Dimensity 7350 Pro Vs 7200 Pro

The main difference is in the clock speeds of the performance cores. The two Cortex-A715 cores on the Dimensity 7350 Pro are clocked 200 MHz higher than the 7200 Pro. Both processors are manufactured on TSMC’s 2nd Gen 4nm process and are octa-core processors.

The Dimensity 7350 should return better performance on paper compared to the 7200. But it remains to be seen what improvements Nothing applies to the Dimensity 7350 Pro since it’s made in collaboration. While it may perform slightly better than the 7200 Pro, the 7350 Pro could be a bit more power-efficient too.

Besides the improved processor, the Phone (2a) Plus will feature more RAM than the Phone (2a). The rest of the details remain under wraps. But since the Phone (2a) Plus is launching this month itself, chances of a design refresh are slim.

As for the pricing, we have no info about the same. It’s too early, but we’d like to believe the Phone (2a) Plus will cost a few thousand bucks extra compared to the Phone (2a).

What other improvements would you like to see in the Phone (2a) Plus? Let us know in the comments below.