Intel Lunar Lake Processors Coming in Q3 2024

After the success of Intel Core Ultra processors, the company has finally revealed a launch window for its upcoming Lunar Lake lineup of AI processors. The new AI chips are poised to power the upcoming Microsoft Copilot Plus PCs.

The announcement states that the upcoming x86 processors will begin launching in Q3 2024, just in time for the holiday season. The Lunar Lake launch is a competition to the Snapdragon X Elite chipset and the company’s way of staking its claim.

Image Courtesy: Intel

Intel promises that Lunar Lake chips are set to be a groundbreaking change in AI processors. As such, the upcoming lineup will pack three times the AI performance compared to Intel Meteor Lake.

This will naturally be powered by a boosted Intel NPU packing 40 NPU tera operations per second (TOPS). The AI chip will help power large Copilot Plus experiences when they drop in due time. Besides the upgraded NPU, the chips will also come with over 60 GPU TOPS, delivering over 100 platform TOPS.

Intel will offer its Lunar Lake lineup in over 80 new laptop designs through 20 laptop manufacturers. This is part of the company’s goal to ship more than 40 million AI processors this year.

