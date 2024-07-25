Apple Maps Now Available on the Web in Public Beta

Apple Maps has long been available on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch, but it hasn’t been available on the web. Google Maps has always had that edge, but now Apple is making a big move to take on its main competitor. For the first time, Apple launched Apple Maps for the web, meaning you can finally access Apple Maps in a browser.

In a Press Release, Apple announced that Apple Maps are now available on the web and are compatible with Safari, Chrome, and Edge on Mac and iPad, as well as Chrome and Edge on Windows PCs.

The Apple Maps service on the web is currently in Public Beta and offers limited features. The web version includes directions, businesses, points of interest, curated guides, and more. At the moment, the beta version supports only walking and driving directions, and biking directions are available only on mobile versions. More features like Look Around will arrive in the “coming months.” As of now, users can’t log in to their Apple ID on the web to access saved places and custom Guides.

Apple further said that all developers. including the ones using MapKit JS can also link out to Apple Maps on the web. This will make it easier for their users to get driving directions and see detailed information about places.

You can visit beta.maps.apple.com to try Apple Maps on the web in English. It’s worth knowing that the Apple Maps web version is currently not available on Android devices or Safari on iPhones. Apple said support for additional languages, browsers, and platforms will be added over time.

It’s nice to see Apple Maps finally making their way to web browsers. For reference, Apple Maps was launched in 2012, and Google Maps made its debut on the web back in 2005. Over time, Apple has invested quite a lot to offer new features and improve the experience. The giant will add more features to the web version in the coming months. It will be interesting to see which experiences that currently exist on iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS will make their way to the web version.